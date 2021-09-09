John Terry Names Chelsea Star Who Could Fire the Blues to Premier League Glory

Chelsea will be looking to challenge for the Premier League this season after won the UEFA Champions League last term

The Blues sealed a fourth-place finish last season in the league, but John Terry feels his former side have a chance to challenge for the domestic crown

Terry cited the signing of Romelu Lukaku as the missing piece of the jigsaw for the west Londoners to push for the league title

Chelsea legend John Terry has suggested Romelu Lukaku could fire the club to Premier League glory this season.

Source: Getty Images

The Blues acquired the services of the Belgian during the summer transfer window, splashing about £97million to snap him up from Inter Milan.

According to Terry, Lukaku was the 'one big one missing' in Chelsea's title charge last term, and his arrival gives his former side the advantage in the title race.

"I think they’re looking very good, he’s the one big one missing. I know they won the Champions League last season but probably just missed out [on the Premier League] overall because of that, I think bringing him in he kind of gives that, he’s shown that already," Terry said as quoted by Metro UK.

"He’s got something to prove at Chelsea too, it didn’t work out for him last time, I know Rom and he’s very determined to do well. Chelsea are looking great at the minute and I think they can give Manchester City a push," he added.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has openly conceded he is glad to have landed Lukaku, describing him as "a smart guy."

This is Lukaku's second stint at Stamford Bridge, having endured a disappointing one seven years ago.

At the time, he was shipped out to rivals Everton after failing to nail down a starting place under then manager José Mourinho.

He went on to move to Man United, before joining Italian giants Inter Milan.

It was during his time at the San Siro where he established himself as one of the finest strikers in the world right now, with his goalscoring prowess helping Inter win the Italian league last season after a decade of waiting.

He has since opened his goal basket at Stamford Bridge, scoring on his debut against Arsenal.

Chelsea fined

Earlier, TUKO.co.ke reported The Football Association (FA) has slapped Chelsea with a fine of £25,000 (about KSh 3.7 million) for failing to control their players during their tense Premier League meeting with Liverpool.

The clash which ended in a 1-1 draw at Anfield saw Reece James sent off after a handball on the goal line.

The decision by referee Anthony Taylor to hand the Chelsea defender marching orders sparked a protest from the Blues' playing unit.

Source: Briefly.co.za