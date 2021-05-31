Man, 24, who Hawks in Traffic Dressed in Suit Finally Speaks, Says he Loves it

- The viral young man who wears suit in hawking kolanuts has spoken on his style of hustle

- According to him, his dressing causes stirs and gets many saying his swag is too much but he doesn't care

- He said it gives him so much joy and went on to put an estimate on his daily earnings as well as his plans of settling down

The traffic hustler who has become an internet sensation owing to his manner of dressing has stated that his business gives him joy.

The 24-year-old man who wears suit to hawk kolanuts, in an interview with BBC Pidgin, said he finds his style pleasant.

24-year-old Sulaiman hawks kolanuts in traffic for a living Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by BBC Pidgin News

The young man named Zubairu Sulaiman said his dress style shows that he is clean as well as his business.

According to Sulaiman, he leaves home as early as 6:00am to hawk kolanuts in Abuja traffic and leaves before noon. He then returns late in the day with another suit to continue the business.

Sulaiman said he makes between 5-6k on a daily basis. Speaking on his relationship status, the optimistic hard worker stated that he has a girlfriend he intends to settle down with in a couple of months.

Though not a graduate, he noted that he has eyes of a bank job.

People were full of praises for him with many others praying for him.

Begy Lolodo said:

"Very good of u my bro God 'll continue to bless you and give u courage to carry on please don't mine what people say as long as u find happiness in what u are doing for a living please sir continue. we love for who u are and also most of the youth who are getting wrong to wait for manners to fall from heaven they 'll also copy from u sir. respect."

Real Kelly Ben reacted:

"This guy Papa or Mama came from Igbo Land. May the good God continue to bless,guide and protect you my brother. More wisdom to you."

GP Thliza remarked:

"Anybody that is hustling for a living God will surely bless him/her one day, so don't give up my brother your prayers is about to answered."

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported a video of a man who chose to go corporate with his hawking has gone viral after the clip surfaced on the internet.

Former Nigerian senator representing Kaduna west, Shehu Sani, who shared the video, said he met the man when he was driving into Abuja.

Perfectly dressed, the man also wore a fast mask and kept it on while he was talking with Shehu in his car.

