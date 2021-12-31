A man has sparked hilarious reactions on social media after sharing photos in which he posed in his wife's matching crop top and trousers

According to the man, he gets great joy in putting on his wife's clothes and challenges other husbands to share photos rocking their wives clothing

Many ladies threw their weight behind the man describing him as a loving husband and one that'd be sorely missed when not at home

A man got many talking on social media after posing in his wife's clothes.

The excited man identified as Brown Berg took to Facebook group Rant HQ Extension to share photos in which he mimicked feminine poses on his cushion chair.

He said doing it gives him joy

Source: Facebook

In all the photos, he rocked a hat and gave a calm look like a lady whose needs have been tended to.

Brown challenged married male folks to also post pictures of themselves in their wives' clothes. He wrote:

"I love wearing my wife's clothes... Men in the house, let's see you in your wife's clothes. Please stop body shaming me. And I'm not 70yrs please."

Ladies hail the man

Many ladies seemed to love what he did and defended his action against trolls.

Chi Chi Walter said:

"Any woman that insults this man has military altitude husband, no fun in the home, he will only laff and joke wen he needs s*x, this man will always dish d best in his home, keep d vibes on sir, men like u are few. Am glad i have a fun to be husband too."

Ada Titanium Zamani Odoziaku stated:

"Can't people just do stuffs and you all just laugh? What is the problem with some of you? I mean people can't be free and happy and do stupid things... They have to pretend to act matured all the time for fear of being talked down on... At the end of the day, we are all children in adult bodies... Please allow him, he is just finding fun and happiness in his own way."

Catherine Nwagwu thought:

"U can tell his wife and kids will miss him when he’s not home, men like this turn a house into a home.. not those ones forming Bose.. I like this sir very funny."

Aderibigbe Iyetunde wrote:

"Love this.

"Peradventure the wife was angry, seeing this will definitely soften her heart and put smiles on her face."

