- DJ Maphorisa lashed out at a resident DJ who wanted to play while Phori was still playing at an unnamed venue recently

- Madumane even threatened to embarrass the aspiring DJ in front of his bae should he ever pull the same stunt he tried on Sunday

- Social media users seemed to disagree with Phori and asked him to leave the DJ Booth when his time is up regardless of whether he's still enjoying himself

DJ Maphorisa slammed a resident DJ who wanted to play while Phori was still enjoying himself behind DJ booth.

The Amapiano artist took to social media to share the story with the rest of his followers. Phori shared that the resident DJ came to the decks with his laptop while he was still spinning some Amapiano records.

DJ Maphorisa lashed out at a resident DJ and threatened to embarrass him in front of his girl.

What irked Madumane the most is that the local DJ was in the company of his girlfriend. The furious DJ wrote on Twitter:

"Some resident DJs have f**ked up mentality, I swear, thinking its competition. I will tell you when I'm done DJing, don't come with your laptop acting fresh, I will embarrass (you) in front of your girl mxm."

Tweeps took to Maphorisa's comment section and shared their thoughts on his post. Many hilariously told Phori to stop playing when his time is up and give other kids a chance to make money. Check out some of the comments below:

@... wrote:

"Lol... but this is crazy, if you go beyond the time we contractually agreed on and I'm not happy about it, I will call security. Why should you hog the tables the whole night when you are not the only person I've paid to render service?"

@Matabolavich said:

"Dankie. The other thing is bo Phori don't understand what it means for these young resident DJs when they share a stage with them."

@hi_ndamu commented:

"Aren't DJ's allocated playing times though? You can't just want to play until you feel satisfied nawe, aingawe lento Phori. Other kids want their time to shine too."

@Punter1012 wrote:

"Mara you can’t expect to play 5 hours, we must also play and get paid."

@josephmambo012 added:

"There are time slots, you also have to respect time chief."

Maphorisa asks Shimza and Heavy K to play Amapiano

In other music news, Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa took to social media at the beginning of this week and asked DJ Shimza, Heavy K and Black Coffee to play Amapiano on their sets. Phori believes that the genre will grow even bigger internationally if these three famous musicians played more Amapiano songs for their fans across the globe.

Shimza and Heavy K are against the star's idea. They took to his comment section on Facebook and shared their thoughts on his request. In his reply seen by Briefly News, Shimza said:

"We can’t all do the same thing because we all have different goals and paths in our careers, ma brother. You guys are doing perfectly fine without us and it’s amazing to watch from the outside! Keep going! We here to support."

