Despite paying huge amount of money to MacKenzie in a divorce settlement, Jeff Bezos' wealth has continued to grow exponentially on a daily basis, thanks to Amazon and other investments that have made him retain the title of the world's richest person.

Bezos is a lover of luxury houses and Briefly News takes a look into all these palatial apartments spread across the United States.

Jeff Bezos' luxury houses cost $500m and they are spread across the United States. Photo credit: Realtor.com

1. New York (Madison Square Park, 212 Fifth Avenue - $96 million)

In April 2020, Jeff Bezos dropped $16 million (R111 million) for a three-bedroom condominium on the 20th floor of 212 Fifth Ave, New York Post reports.

This was after he paid $80 million (R1.15 billion) in June 2019 on the 21st, 22nd, 23rd and 24th floors.

The view from 212 Fifth Ave. Photo credit: New York Post

2. Lincoln Square (25 Central Park West - $13 million)

The billionaire businessman is said to own four apartments worth $17.5 million (R251 million) in the Century Condominium at 25 Central Park West.

The Century Condominium at 25 Central Park West. Photo credit: Christopher Sadowski/New York Post

3. Washington DC (Textile Museum, 2320-2330 S Street, Kalorama - $23 million)

In 2016, Bezos paid $23 million (R330 million) for the former Textile Museum in Washington’s upscale Kalorama neighbourhood.

He was said to have renovated it with $12 million (R172 millionj). The museum was originally built in 1914.

4. Home across the street (2325 S Street NW - $5 million)

According to Washingtonian, the Amazon boss also bought the 4,800-square-foot home across the street for $5 million (R71 million) in January 2020.

It's a four-bedroom home that was built in 1951. Its features include five full bathrooms and two powder rooms.

Other features include vaulted ceilings, detailed crown molding, carved marble fireplaces and distressed hardwood floors, among others.

5. Beverly Hills. (Harry Warner Estate, Sunset Boulevard - $165 million)

Bezos purchased a $165 million (R2.3 billion) mansion from billionaire producer David Geffen, which was a record-shattering deal.

Some of the features of the estate include a koi pond, a European garden, a lagoon-like pool and spa, waterfalls, a tennis court, a tree-lined cobblestone driveway and a courtyard with an outdoor fireplace.

The Harry Warner Estate. Photo credit: Realtor.com

Other luxury houses include

6. Spanish-style mansion (N. Alpine Dr. $24.5 million (R350 million)

7. Contemporary home (N. Alpine Drive. $12.9 million (R185 million)

8. West Texas Corn Ranch (Culberson and Hudspeth counties) - It is estimated Bezos paid over $50 million (R171 million) for the 30,000-acre ranch.

9. Median, Washington (Evergreen Point. Near the Post Office. $10 million (R172 million)

