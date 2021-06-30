SA Security Guard Who Won R11m Powerball Jackpot Shares His Future Plans

A local man's dream finally became a reality when he won a whopping R11m in a Lotto Powerball game recently

Speaking to IThuba after his miraculous big win, the father of three kids said that he would be saving some of the money towards his children's education

He also said that he would be investing a big chunk of the money, building a dream home and buy nice cars for himself and his unemployed wife

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Imagine using R15 to become a whole R11 million rand richer? A local security guard recently got to live this dream after he played an R15 quick-pick Powerball game and ended up winning the big amount of cash.

Now that he is a millionaire, the 47-year-old father of three has big plans to secure his children's educational future. He also plans on building his family their dream home and buying cars for himself and his unemployed wife.

A local security guard who won R11m in Powerball money has shared his plans for the cash. Image: Unsplash

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

“The winnings will make a massive difference in our lives, my wife is currently unemployed and we have three children that are currently in school. I plan on getting my wife and I brand-new cars and investing the rest of our winnings,” said the winner according to an IOL article.

A few days ago SundayWorld reported that they were looking for the R11m winner and now that he has finally been found, he is seemingly ready to start living his best life.

Cape Town Lotto winner shares his future plans, wants to rebury his relatives

Briefly News previously reported that an incredibly lucky Cape Town man bagged a Lotto jackpot of R56 million after buying an R45 ticket from a local spaza shop in the Thornton area on the 4 May this year.

According to the lucky and humble Cape Town man, his first priority is to exhume the bodies of his deceased relatives and rebury them in a "more peaceful place."

The man, who is still in disbelief about his wealth status, also said that he and his wife are looking to invest in property where they will begin the process of building their dream home. They will also invest a large portion of the winnings.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za