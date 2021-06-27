The country is going through one of the most difficult times and one man is doing what he can to help his fellow South Africans.

Unemployment has been a major issue in South Africa for many years and the pandemic is just the cherry on top in the country's economic woes. As a result, many people have been left homeless with no means of income. Seeing the suffering of his fellow countrymen has struck a chord with 26-year-old Athenkosi Quku.

Athenkosi Quku: Meet the man who showers the homeless with blessings

Young man starts non-profit organisation to help the less fortunate

Quku founded Humanity and Care with the aim of helping those who have been left homeless in his hometown, East London, in the Eastern Cape. He founded the NPO using money he made from side hustles, including selling gas and running a mobile kitchen. The former Walter Sisulu University student also set aside some of his NSFAS allowance money to help realise his dream of helping others. After saving R45 000, Quku was finally able to start the NPO he had envisioned. Humanity and Care offers mobile showers to homeless people or individuals who do not have access to running water - an issue many South Africans still have to live with.

Athenkosi Quku's shower on wheels. Photo credit: Supplied.

Quku also provides clothes, food, counseling, and first aid to the poor. Speaking to Briefly News, Quku explained he wants to restore the dignity of those who have been stranded on the streets.

"I felt and saw that our fellow homeless citizens are neglected and I need to do something about it even though I don't have much, so I thought to myself that one of their biggest challenges is hygiene and not being able to shower," he said.

Quku believes that something as simple as a shower could be life-changing.

"I thought of creating mobile shower so that their dignity can be restored, their confidence can be boosted, they may be productive and look for jobs and change their lives."



The price tag of charity can be hefty

Quku's initiative is self-funded, he has no investors and currently uses the money he generates with the mobile kitchen to keep Humanity and Care up and running.

However, he has revealed with no financial assistance and the NPO costing him at least R10 000 monthly, it is difficult keeping the showers running.

"I struggle with funds because the demand is more than what I have at the moment, I want to expand but I can't because of not having financial muscle," he explained.

Quku added that a lack of donations, such as clothes and food, has also made it difficult to help everyone who needs it.

Helping the homeless and less fortunate is worth it

Despite the struggles he faces, Quku remains positive in his cause. The Business Administration student opened up about a particular moment that left him feeling fulfilled. Quku told Briefly News:

" I have helped hundreds and hundreds of homeless people already but there was this one who told me it's his first shower after years and he cannot recall the last time he took a shower. He felt less of a human for years, thanking me for a shower, clothes, haircut, blanket, and the food we gave him that day. He was an old man, I think in his 60s, he was in tears whilst he was saying all of this, it really touched my heart."

Homelessness in South Africa remains an issue

Homelessness in the country dates back to apartheid, however, it has been increasing over the years with the rising cost of living, lack of affordable housing and increasing unemployment rates. There is no census on homeless people in South Africa, but researchers have estimated approximately 200 000 people live on the streets, according to WPI.

Running water is a basic need that millions do not have access to

Homelessness is not the only reason why people could use services like that of Quku's NPO. Unfortunately, in South Africa millions of people particularly in rural areas, still do not have access to running water.

According to the UN, a lack of water infrastructure in rural settlements has left about 74 percent of all rural people are entirely dependent upon groundwater.

This means nearly three quarters of people living in townships and other rural areas use local wells and pumps for water. The Covid-19 pandemic once again highlighted how crucial proper water infrastructure in all communities are.

Since the very beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in South Africa, the government urged citizens to follow measures put in place to curb the spread, including practicing proper hygiene.

However, many have argued it is difficult complying with the request when one doesn't have access to running water.

The lack of water in rural areas is not a new issue though. According to the Helen Suzman Foundation, the previous regime caused what is known as economic water scarcity or social water scarcity (second-order water scarcity).

The geospatial aspects of the economic water scarcity refers to poor planning during apartheid which led to many rural areas not having access to basic water supply and sanitation services. Since 1994, many initiatives have been launched to try and rectify the problem, however, 27 years later millions of people still do not have access to the basic human right.

As with accesss to water, wealth is also in the hands of the privileged

In other news, Briefly News previously reported Credit Suisse, a global financial group, has published its Global Wealth Report for 2021 which shows that wealth in South Africa is rising to the top. This means that the country's wealthiest 1% hold more of the money than ever before.

The group's Wealth Databook revealed that the richest 1% in the country hold around 41% of the total wealth in South Africa. In 2021, this is an estimated $763 billion. The report explained that as compared to 2019, this is a significant increase.

In 2019, the wealth they held was 35%. The 1% is about 376 000 people which is based on the last census of 37.6 million adults. The 1% controls around $311 billion of the country's total wealth. This around $828 000 per individual.



