A man has taken to social media to announce joining the ranks of those who no longer have to pay house rents

Raymond Chisara who revealed he had lived in rented apartments for the past 12 years said the house was a prophecy he made years ago

Raymond admitted that he didn't know how it would happen when the statement was made but is excited it is now a reality

A man has celebrated on social media as he finally moved into his own house.

Raymond Chisara shared his excitement on LinkedIn with a photo of him holding the keys to the apartment.

He said it was a dream turned reality Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Raymond Chisara

Source: UGC

Raymond stated that he had lived in a rented apartment for 12 years. The man recalled how he told people who visited him in the rented abode that he was going to be a house owner and now, it has happened.

He wrote:

"The power of words. I have been a tenant for the past 12 years. Today I officially became a home owner. When people used to come to our place they would say, 'Is this your place?' and I would reply 'No it's not but when we move from here we will go to our place.'

"Honestly I didn't know how it would happen. Those were just words but today they were fulfilled. Trust God , trust the process. Eating the fruits of your mouth.Glory be to God. #motivation #inspiration #happiness #life."

Social media users celebrate him

Many people expressed joy at his achievement and sent him good thoughts as they celebrated his success.

Sugan Naidoo commented:

"Thats great, i am happy for you but dont loose sight on paying your new place off. Its not yours till the bank is paid off. Thats another scam, the bank takes so much of your money. You spend 10 years just paying interest off. Its a death trap.

"If your place is fully paid off and yours, in that case, then brother, I am super super happy for you and a job well done. If it's not paid then my man, Try your level best to pay it off as fast as you can."

Glency Mutandwa said:

"Congrats....the good Lord will surely open more doors for you. Start thinking big and consider buying another house so that you become a landlord and that's how you start investment for your future. All the best."

Komane Matsepe wrote:

"Congratulations my brother. We must never stop dreaming and putting action into our dreams. Congratulations my brother and it is good news to become an Owner in this difficult times. Congratulations my brother."

Proud man shares cool then & now snaps of his crib

It seems like apartments can have major glow-ups too after one man took to social media and flexed a few incredible "then & now" snaps of his bachelor pad.

Twitter user, @kNtwanano took to his personal account and shared some really inspirational snaps which got many other homeowners thinking about redecorating.

"Where I start vs how far I got! Still not there but small progress counts!" he captioned the inspirirng post.

Source: Briefly.co.za