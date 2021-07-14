Kelly Rowland Reacts to 'Dilemma' Reaching 1 Billion Views: "We Made a Classic"

Kelly Rowland and rapper Nelly's classic tune Dilemma has hit a whopping 1 billion views on YouTube

The Destiny's Child singer took to social media to react to the news that the almost 20 year old track has reached 1 billion views

Kelly's fans took to her comment section to congratulate and praise her for dropping a timeless classic with Nelly

Kelly Rowland and rapper Nelly's classic tune Dilemma has reached a whopping 1 billion views on YouTube. The song was dropped before the video-sharing platform even existed.

YouTube Music took to Twitter to share that the track has become the newest member of the #BillionViewsClub. Music lovers from across the globe are still streaming the almost 20 years old song.

Reacting to YouTube's post, Kelly Rowland shared that she and the US rapper produced a classic. The excited Destiny's Child member wrote:

"WOW!! Almost 20 years later!! We made a classic Mo!"

The songstress' fans took to her comment section to praise her and Nelly for dropping a classic tune. Check out some of the comments below:

@NobleQuansah wrote:

"The best classic."

@sexylipempress said:

"@KELLYROWLAND queen I am so proud of you, this was my jam back in the days."

@MokoenaDee commented:

"I probably contributed 50M views."

@HailXtina said:

"Timeless CLASSIC!"

@AngelNordstrom added:

"Congrats! I loved that chemistry between you and Nelly in the video! I was sad when you two didn’t become a real life couple."

Drake and Future's 'Life Is Good' reaches 1 billion views

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Drake and Future's Life Is Good music video has hit over 1 billion views on YouTube. It is the first music video to surpass a billion views on the video-sharing app in 2020.

The video, directed by Director X, was released in January and has reached the milestone in the space of eight months. It is also the first video released this year to hit a billion views. According to reports, this is Drake's fourth video to achieve this and Future's very first.

Drake and Future have always had a good working relationship as they have dropped a couple of songs together before releasing Life Is Good. They also collaborated on Used to This, Where Ya At and Jumpman, among others. The two have great music chemistry and they usually perform together at gigs. Whenever they get in studio, they create nothing but hip-hop hits.

