Fans mobbed Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo after coming out from an Italian restaurant in the US

The Argentine superstar is currently enjoying his summer break in Miami along with his entire family

Messi tried treating his wife to a fancy dinner but both were ambushed and forced to take selfies with the fans in the process

Lionel Messi ended his long-awaited international trophy drought with Argentina following his Copa America triumph earlier this month.

This will probably shut the mouth of those undermining his achievement for not leading the La Albiceleste to glory earlier in his career.

The 34-year-old and his family are now holidaying in the United States to take a little break before rejoining Barcelona teammates this summer.

Antonella Roccuzzo giving Lionel Messi a victorious kiss after welcoming her husband back from Copa America triumph. Photo by STR / AFP

Messi took his wife out for dinner in a fancy restaurant only for them to be mobbed by fans on their way out of the cafe earlier this week.

The Barcelona legend had to be helped to his car by security agents after selfie-taking fans denied him the chance to leave with his partner as reported by SunSport.

Messi will have to sort out his contract issues with Barcelona before his summer break elapses after becoming a free agent at the start of this month.

Although he has already agreed that he will take a 50 per cent pay cut in the new deal but it is yet to be finalised as the Catalans must offload some of their top earners to relieve their wage bill burden.

Meanwhile, the wife of the six-time Ballon d'Or winner Antonela Roccuzzo has been blessing her Instagram timeline with some of the exciting pictures of her family while holidaying in the US.

Messi didn't only win the Copa America title, he also finished as the tournament's highest goals scorer with four goals and five assists while equally scooping the best player awards.

Lionel Messi holding Copa America title becomes most liked photo on Instagram

Lionel Messi's Instagram post shortly after Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, 10 July, has become the most 'liked' picture on Instagram with 19.9million likes, AS reports.

The victory against Brazil ensured that Argentina claimed their first Copa America title since 1993 as it also gave captain Messi his first trophy for the national team.

Shortly after the final whistle, Messi posted a picture of himself with the Copa America trophy in the Maracana dressing room.

Six days after that photo, the post has now become the most 'liked' picture on Instagram with 19.9 million users giving their approval to the post and still counting.

