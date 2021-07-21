Arsenal on Verge of Signing Unwanted Chelsea Forward This Summer

Tammy Abraham has found it difficult to nail a starting place at Chelsea since breaking into the first team

Despite proving himself as a consistent goalscorer, Abraham has often found regular football hard to come by at Stamford Bridge

His struggles notwithstanding, a number of Premier League clubs are believed to be keen on signing him

Chelsea is looking for a fee in the region of £40 million for Abraham, but many potential suitors are unwilling to meet the valuation

Arsenal have reportedly emerged favourites to sign out-of-favour Chelsea star Tammy Abraham.

The Blues are understood to be prepared to let the youngster join their London rivals on loan in a move aimed at speeding through a deal.

According to SunSport, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are also looking to land the striker who has failed to earn the faith of Thomas Tuchel.

The publication added Chelsea are looking for a fee in the region of £40 million for Abraham, but many potential suitors are unwilling to meet the valuation.

A loan deal with an obligation to buy has since been identified as the likeliest compromise to be explored.

The development comes at a time the west Londoners are facing a dilemma in the attack line with Tuchel keen on signing a more prolific goalscorer.

Experienced striker Olivier Giroud has already departed Stamford Bridge after sealing a move to AC Milan, leaving Chelsea with few options up front.

Teenage rookie Armando Broja, who recently penned a new deal with the Blues, is expected to fill in for Giroud. The 19-year-old is primed to form part of the first-team squad next season after a successful loan spell with Vitesse Arnhem.

Arsenal is being active in the transfer market

