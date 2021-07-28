Pics Showing 4 Siblings’ Transformation Over the Years Melts Hearts of Many

Four siblings touched the hearts of many with a picture that appears to show the upgrade in their lives

Now adults looking good, they compared the new picture to one taken in their childhood to put their transformation into perspective

The picture received many congratulatory messages from admirers of their journey

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A picture of four siblings posted on LinkedIn that shows the side-by-side description of how the journey has been for them has caused many to react.

One of the pictures appears to have been taken at a point when the siblings had low financial status.

This was evident in the types of clothes they had on and the surroundings captured in the picture.

Picture Showing four siblings’ transformation over the years Source: UGC

Source: UGC

The other picture shows an upgrade in the livelihood of the four siblings over the years and they looked very well dressed and in attendance to what looks like the graduation ceremony of one of the male siblings.

The picture has gotten a lot of reactions from people.

Some of the comments on the post are as follows;

Whitney Edna commented;

The future is always bright as long as we have hope and never give up

From Temitope Oluwole;

Interesting! Congratulations to the family. It could have been the other way round but you all made a great outcome out of your poor background. I wish you guys more and more uplifting.

Adu Emmanuel replied;

Everything in life is step by step. The future is great.

Marcedric Kirby commented;

My granddaddy always says look like a million-dollar if you had a dollar in your pocket but my grandmother says always watch what you do because somebody always watching you.

Gwa Doohemba said;

Thanks for this reminder that no situation is permanent.

From Victor Mwaog;

What I love about this post isn’t just the achievement. I’m more touched and happier because you are all complete as you were, now bigger and better. It sounds like being alive together and forever. Congrats.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Boy, 11, becomes overnight internet sensation

In another post by Briefly News, an 11-year-old boy from Douglas County, US, has become an overnight internet sensation after saving his siblings from an inferno that had ragged their house.

The young boy whose name is still a mystery was lauded by many people on social media after he managed to save his siblings from death as an early morning fire ravaged their home.

Wsbtv.com reported that the fire broke out at around 7.00 am on Sunday, July 4.

The family was lucky enough because staff from the Douglas County fire department arrived at the scene, Greenbrook Drive just in time to help put the fire off.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za