Halala: Thuso Mbedu's 'The Underground Railroad' Bags 2 #AAFCA Awards

The Underground Railroad's social media team has shared that the US series bagged two awards in the recently held African-American Film Critics Association Awards

The epic show led by Mzansi's very own actress Thuso Mbedu scooped the Best Limited Series and Best Director accolades

The limited series programme was directed by respected award-winning director from the US, Barry Jenkins

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

The Underground Railroad has bagged two African-American Film Critics Association Awards (AAFCA) accolades. The epic US series shared the good news on social media.

The Thuso Mbedu-led series scooped the Best Limited Series and Best Director trophies. The critically-acclaimed show was directed by Barry Jenkins.

Thuso Mbedu's 'The Underground Railroad' has bagged 2 #AAFCA awards. Image: @thuso.mbedu

Source: Instagram

The social media team of the programme took to Twitter on Thursday, 29 July to let their fans from across the globe know about their latest achievement. Thuso Mbedu's fans from Mzansi love the show.

"The celebration continues. The cast and crew of #TheUndergroundRailroad have received 2 African-American Film Critics Association Awards for Best Limited Series and Best Director - @BarryJenkins. #AAFCATVHonors #AAFCA."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Thuso Mbedu gushes about working with Barry Jenkins

In similar news, Briefly News reported recently that Thuso Mbedu took to social media to gush about working with award-winning international director Barry Jenkins. The actress worked with the US director on the set of Amazon Prime series The Underground Railroad.

Thuso took to Instagram and shared that many people had asked her what it was like working with the Oscar award-winning Jenkins. She then responded with a lengthy answer to the question on everyone's lips. Along with snaps and vids of Jenkins she took while on set, Thuso said:

"Working with Barry was amazing. It was one of the easiest things I've done. He makes it easy, man. It's like having a conversation — an easy, flowing, unforced conversation. We all knew and understood what we working towards and, through collaboration, we were able to help each other get there."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za