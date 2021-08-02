An altruistic man has melted the hearts of thousands of social media users following his kind gesture towards a heavily pregnant woman

The man, identified as Lord Zeus, had run into the pregnant lady hawking on a bridge and engaged her in conversation

After his chat, he handed her R3 450 while asking her to promise that she would never hawk again

A pregnant hawker became richer in thousands after her encounter with a kind stranger on a bridge.

The kind man, a comedian by the name of Lord Zeus, had encountered the woman hawking and decided to support her.

He made the woman promise him never to be found hawking again Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by Lord Zeus 101

He started up a conversation with the lady and was moved by her story. A video shared on the comedian's Facebook page showed him giving her R3 450. The woman complained that the money was too much. Zeus insisted that she have it with the with the hope of never finding her hawking again.

In a touching scene from the four-minute clip, the woman requested his number repeatedly, which he declined to give. She then showered heartfelt prayers for the man. Onlookers hailed the man's kindness to the woman.

Wendy CJ Wendy said:

"I see love peace and respect that woman have for her husband despite her condition and hawking at road. She still remembers her husband to give the money to so he will start up a little business.

"God I pray that any little business they both start up with the token let it grow high and expand in Jesus' name, Amen. GOD bless you lord Zeus you will never lack. What you gave out will be multiplied a million-fold."

Nelojosh commented:

"Giver' never lack, Jah bless. Meanwhile I like that your epistle under comment section, a lot of people misunderstood a little display of kindness as a means of tasking~odi ezigbote egwu."

Anierobi Chinedu stated:

"With tear in my eyes i pray that God Almighty will bless you ZEUS for putting smiles in the face of this pregnant woman, good woman says that she will give the money to the husband to support his hustle, and finally i wish her safe delivery as we are expecting a bouncing baby boy in Jesus name Amen."

Man stuns young street seller by buying all her wares and gifting her extra cash

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a man had bought all the wares of a young street seller.

In a video shared on Facebook, the kind-hearted man engaged the girl in a conversation and learnt that she was mandated to sell all the wares for a certain fee but had only sold a fraction's worth of items.

To the youngster's surprise, he bought all the wares. Upon learning that the girl was fatherless, he gave an additional bonus for her mum.

