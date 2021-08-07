The British and Irish Lions were defeated by the Springboks and lost the series after they lost 19-16

The match was tight with both teams scoring one try and the difference was made from penalties

The game was decided by discipline, or the lack thereof, and South African social media users took to the internet to celebrate

The Springboks have beaten the British and Irish Lions to win the series. The match was tough and it was close until the end.

A penalty by Morne Steyn ended up deciding the game which was government more by discipline, or the lack thereof, than fantastic rugby skills.

Springboks won the series as Cheslin Kolbe was named the man of the match. Photo credit @MpexNdlazi, @BeWarmers

Only one try was scored by Cheslin Kolbe by the springboks Springboks. Ken Owens scored the only try for the touring side. The rest was decided by penalties.

Dan Biggar left the field with a serious-looking knee injury in the first 40 minutes which severely crippled the British and Irish Lions ability to capitalise on penalties.

Kolbe was awarded man of the match for his outstanding effort on the field.

Social media reacts the Springboks establishing their dominance

@SizweNkosii:

"So we beat England in the World Cup final, they went and fetched their brothers and we beat them again #RSAvBIL."

@BestMuzzy:

"Captain awarding the medals Sports medal this is much better and should be the new norm. #RSAvBIL"

@kay_mahapa:

"The pride of South Africa!!!! Flag of South AfricaFlag of South Africa

This team is so good, they leave it all on the field. They play for the badge!! FireLoudly crying faceHeart suit #RSAvBIL."

@fana_lemane:

"Siya "The bear" Kolisi, captain of the number 1 (One) rugby team in the world. The most successful @Springboks captain #RSAvBIL."

Heartbreak for the Blitzboks at the Tokyo Olympics as they fall short against Argentina

The South African Sevens rugby team beat the USA 17-12 on Tuesday to set up a mouthwatering encounter with Argentina in the quarter-finals. This win was their third in the competition, having beaten Ireland and Kenya too.

Unfortunately, in the quarter-final, things were not to be as the Blitzboks fell short. Argentina was depleted but somehow found a way to secure a win against the South African Sevens team.

Social media users reacted online to the devastating loss that the Blitzboks had at the quarter-final hurdle. Many were expecting a win from the Sevens Team.

