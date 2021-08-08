Drogba Confirms Transfer of Former Man United Striker Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku has been the subject of transfer speculation in recent days with reports linking him with a return to Stamford Bridge

The Inter Milan striker had a disappointing three-year stint with the Blues before he was shipped out to rivals Everton

The Belgian's imminent return to the Premier League comes only months after he helped the Italian giants win the Serie A title

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has all but confirmed the transfer of Romelu Lukaku to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are understood to be in the market in search of a prolific goalscorer and had initially identified Erling Haaland for the role.

However, having failed to meet the Norwegian's release clause, the Stamford Bridge dwellers shifted their focus on landing the club's former striker, Romelu Lukaku.

While the Belgian has been linked with a return to the Premier League with several clubs, Chelsea has emerged as the most likely side to land his services.

And just hours after reports emerged suggesting the Thomas Tuchel-tutored outfit have already agreed a deal to re-sign Lukaku, Drogba has taken to social media to claim the deal is already sealed.

"He is coming home," Drogba said in a tweet that had Chelsea and Lukaku tagged complete with blue heart emojis.

The legendary striker's tweet, which has gone viral, sent fans into a complete meltdown, with many already sent Lukaku messages welcoming him back to the English league.

The Belgium international kicked off his Premier League career at Chelsea but failed to impress during a three-year stint. He was subsequently shipped out to Everton, from where Man United snapped him from.

He went on to link up with Antonio Conte at Inter Milan, helping them end Juventus's dominance as they lifted the Serie A title during the 2020/21 season.

One said:

"Front 2 of Lukaku-Werner will be great as Werner has enough pace to chase after Lukaku’s first touch."

A second added:

"@didierdrogba has helped us announce it. Or you thought we could not afford him?"

While a third declared:

"Premier League is also coming home #soon."

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel speaks on Chelsea re-signing Lukaku

Earlier, Briefly News reported Thomas Tuchel has stated clearly that he is not interested in talking about Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgium international has been linked with a return to Chelsea and is believed to have also told Inter chiefs to let him leave.

However, while speaking on Chelsea potentially re-signing Lukaku, Tuchel distanced himself from the rumours, insisting he will not comment on players playing for other teams.

