Living Soft: A Look into Oupa Manyisa's Salary, Cars and Nett Worth

Briefly News has given insight into what players are earning and now it's time to see how much Oupa Manyisa makes. In a comprehensive article, we explain how much the baller is worth and how he's made his money over the years.

Oupa Manyisa has had a long career in football and is currently playing for Chippa United. Having played for some big clubs in South Africa, he's collected a large sum of money along the way. Briefly News takes a look at Oupa Manyisa's salary over the years, his cars and his nett worth.

1. Oupa Manyisa's salary and nett worth

Manyisa is currently one of the PSL's highest earners and takes home R250 000 monthly. His nett worth is R7.3 million. Manyisa started his career in his youth and played for Napoli FC, an amateur South African side.

Briefly News gives insight into how much Oupa Manyisa earns, his nett worth and the cars he drives. Image: @acee.20

He's played for four South African PSL clubs Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns, TTM FC and now, Chippa United. His most notable time is while he played for the Buccaneers. He joined Mamelodi Sundowns in a big transfer for R32 million, according to BuzzSouthAfrica.

2. Manyisa's collection of lovely cars

BMW X6

The South African footballer spends most of his money on cars and has a magnificent collection consisting of mostly BMWs. He also has an M4 in his garage, which is worth R1.1 million.

Volkswagen Polo

Although it's not clear which model this is, it shows that he still remains humble in some ways. He can be seen driving the car on his Instagram account and takes snaps of himself doing basic things such as refilling his petrol tank.

