Itay legend Antonio Cassano claims Jorginho believes it would be a scandal if he topples Lionel Messi to the year's Ballon d'Or crown

According to Cassano, the Chelsea midfielder claims he does not deserve the accolade despite his achievements last term

The 28-year-old helped Italy win the Euro 2020 title and was instrumental in Chelsea's Champions League triumph

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Italy legend Antonio Cassano claimed that Chelsea midfielder Jorginho believes winning the Ballon d'Or award ahead of Lionel Messi is unrealistic.

According to Goal, the Chelsea midfielder has been presented as a strong candidate for this year's individual accolade despite his achievements last season.

Jorginho thinks it would be a scandal to win Ballon d'Or ahead of Lionel Messi Photo by Matteo Ciambelli

Source: Getty Images

The 28-year-old helped the Blues land their second Champions League title and the creative midfielder was also instrumental to Italy's Euro 2020 success.

But Cassano who had playing spells with AC Milan and Real Madrid claims Jorginho once admitted that he does not deserve the prize.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Jorginho was quoted by SporTV:

"We all have dreams. But, I'll be honest, it depends on the criteria that the decision is based on.

"If we're talking about talent then I know I'm not the best in the world. But if it's going on titles, then nobody has won more than I have this season.

"How could I compare myself to Messi, Neymar or Cristiano Ronaldo? They've got completely different characteristics to me. But, I repeat, it depends on the criteria."

What Jorginho said about Messi joining PSG

Jorghino made a joke about Messi's shock exit at Barcelona by begging the Argentine star to join him at Chelsea this summer.

The 29-year-old had a fulfilling season as he helped The Blues to their second Champions League title while he was instrumental in Italy's successful Euro 2020 campaign.

The Italian midfielder could not believe the news after it was confirmed that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner was on his way out of the club.

N'Golo Kante not appreciated as he should be

Briefly News had also reported that N'Golo Kante should win the next Ballon d'Or according to former Chelsea's inspirational captain John Terry, The Sun.

The Blues' legend stated that the French midfielder does not get the appreciation he deserves on the world stage despite his contribution to the team.

The 30-year-old helped the west London club win their second Champions League title last season and also played a part in their Super Cup's success in the past week.

Source: Briefly.co.za