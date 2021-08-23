Eric Stonestreet shared gorgeous photos of himself and his lover, Lindsay, as he celebrated their engagement

One could spot the lovely engagement ring on her finger with Eric's hilarious reactions very visible

Fans also celebrated the couple as they wished them the best going forward

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet is finally engaged after he proposed to his long-time girlfriend.

Eric Stonestreet and Lindsay Schweitzer are ready to walk down the aisle. Photo: ericstonestreet.

Source: Instagram

The revered actor has been in a relationship with paediatric nurse Lindsay Schweitzer and the two are planning to spend the rest of their lives together. Eric popped the question to Lindsay and she made him the happiest man by saying "Yes," and on Monday, August 23, he shared the good news with fans on Instagram.

The thespian posted a series of photos of the duo as Lindsay showed off her stunning diamond engagement ring. While she kept her cool, Eric could not help but show a variety of emotions in all three pictures that proved how excited he was.

In his caption, the Secret Life of Pets star hilariously joked that she was to have her people call his people.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"She said she’d have her people call my people," he wrote.

Many of their fans and celebrity friends shared their congratulatory messages in his comment section.

Here are a few of the nice messages:

@zacharylevi said:

"Congrats duuuuuuuuuuude!!"

@jguy65

"I’m so freaking happy for you two!"

@justbobbidotcom said:

"So awesome. I’ll be there to get the bride ready. And the groom."

@michaelbuble said:

"Congrats you beautiful couple you."

@kevindaniels27 said:

"Awwww congratulations my man!"

@alliemackay said:

"YAAAAAAAY! Congratulations you two awesome humans!"

@cassadeepope said:

"Ah congrats lovebirds!"

According to Page Six, Eric and Lindsay have been together since 2016 after meeting at a charity event in Kansas City.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck caught on a romantic date

In other relationship news, Briefly News reported that Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Ben Affleck are having an amazing time in their relationship; they continue to strengthen their bonds.

According to Page Six, the couple took a trip to Los Angeles, US, to see the famous Hamilton play at Pantages Theatre. They were joined by Ben's daughters Viole, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and Lopez's twins Max and Emme (13).

The group are said to have gone largely unnoticed inside the theatre as they got in just when the lights were lowered.

Source: Briefly.co.za