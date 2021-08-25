A young student has got many talking after he showed off the business he engages in to meet his academic needs

The scholar who works as an interior decorator shared pictures capturing him doing the work for a client

Sabelo Percyval Cele despite the challenges of having to combine work with schooling expressed gratitude to God for it

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A student has been hailed on social media as he made public the job he does that sees him through school.

The young man identified as Sabelo Percyval Cele supports himself through school working as an interior decorator.

He showcased his hustle with joy Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Sabelo Percyval Cele

Source: UGC

In a recent LinkedIn post, the mechanical engineering student shared snaps of a job he was captured doing for a client.

Sabelo was seen in the photos covered in cement as he plastered a kitchen wall and fixed the tiles on the floor.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Sabelo while sharing the photos, appreciated God for his endeavour.

He wrote:

"This is the work I do to pay for my education. And I'm grateful."

Social media users hail him

desril mukwevho wrote:

"Continue to sparkle and shine in the gift God has given you. And be a reminder that hardwork pays. May God gives you all the strength and wisdom you need till your goal is achieved."

Jabulani Malindi said:

"Good work and keep on hustling. One you will have your own renovation company. Big ups and keep on working hard. Thee great reward is on the way."

Nonofo Monnapula remarked:

"Will make it outta struggle my friend... Anything is possible in this world. Love your work n thee direction u took for no handouts and politics."

Johan Weakley commented:

"Awesome work. I get the feeling you are one of those people who enjoy what you do every day, no matter what it is. Keep at it."

Young Nigerian lady showcases her hustle as a labourer

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a young Nigerian lady had showcased her hustle as a labourer in viral photos.

In a Twitter post, she made on Friday, March 26, @02franx shared pictures of herself with a head pan and flanked by male labour workers at a construction site. She captioned it: "Aside from being a student.."

Many disbelieved her as they argued that there was no way one would carry a block of cement on the head without a head tie.

To show she wasn't fake, she released a video - in a subsequent tweet - of her carrying a block of cement in a construction site.

Source: Briefly.co.za