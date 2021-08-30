Doug Simmons and Dedra McGee decided to cheekily regain what they lost from those who failed to show up to their wedding

The couple sent a bill to everyone that failed to show up and had promised to and indicated the deadline of payment

The new husband said it is more than the money as he left they were disrespected and very hurt

A newlywed couple did the unthinkable to 'punish' guests who promised to show up at their wedding and ended up failing.

Doug and Dedra were not entertaining the no-shows at their wedding. Photo: Septimbur Petty.

Source: Facebook

Doug Simmons and Dedra McGee decided to share their losses with those who never showed up by sending them bills of the seats that were empty at their reception.

According to New York Post, anyone who originally said "yes" on the RSVP was slapped with a R3 400 bill to cover their costs.

The couple from the USA held their wedding in Jamaica at the Royalton Negri Resort and Spa at R1 700 per head.

On the invoice, the no-shows were given a due date of August 18 to pay up for their empty seats.

The bill went viral online, with many reacting to it and saying how they would have reacted to getting one.

According to Doug, being stood up at their wedding made him feel some type of way, and they felt they should not pay for those who promised to attend.

In the invoice, the couple noted:

“Because you didn’t call or give us proper notice that you wouldn’t be in attendance, this amount is what you owe us for paying for your seat(s) in advance

They even gave different platforms as payment options and advised the no-shows to contact them and confirm which payment method suited them.

Doug noted that it was not all about the money because they were hurt and disrespected by those who did not show up at their dream wedding.

