Coach Benni Mccarthy Has a New Nigerian Striker on Trial at AmaZulu FC

Benni McCarthy has signed a new Nigerian striker on trial for AmaZulu FC as they get their new season underway

The striker is Lukman Abegunrin and has loads of experience, having played professionally in many countries

AmaZulu are set to play in the CAF Champions League for the first time in their history and will be looking to bolster the squad

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

AmaZulu, led by Benni McCarthy, have signed a Nigerian striker on a trial basis ahead of their historic 2021/22 season.

Lukman Abegunrin is on trial with the club after impressing in the Indian second tier for Real Kashmir FC, where he won a few awards during his stay.

Benni McCarthy appears to be on the verge of missing out on Argentine forward Facundo Juarez, his main transfer target. So he's looking for other ways to strengthen his squad.

Benni McCarthy is trying to bolster his squad and has a Nigerian striker on trial at AmaZulu. Image: @bennimccarthy17

Source: Twitter

The Bafana Bafana veteran stated that Juarez was his dream signing for AmaZulu, but the move is expected to not go through owing to contractual concerns during the current transfer window, but it could still happen in January 2021, according to The South African.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Usuthu are now considering Nigerian striker Lukman Abegunrin, a 27-year-old who has previously played in Nigeria, Portugal, Mozambique and in Europe with Serbia.

“Benni McCarthy has welcomed Nigerian striker Lukman Abegunrin for assessment,” reported SunSport. “The 27-year-old Abegunrin was recently playing for India Premier League side Real Kashmir where he scored six goals in 14 matches.”

AmaZulu have struggled to get off to a good start this season after being knocked out of the MTN8 Cup by SuperSport United and Benni McCarthy's side are winless in the league.

AmaZulu lost their first league encounter to defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, while their second DStv Premiership match against Swallows FC ended in a goalless draw.

Rulani Mokwena issues a warning to opposition

In other soccer news, Briefly News reported that Rulani Mokwena has issued a stern warning to other clubs as the season has started. Eyeing the DStv Premiership once again, Mokwena believes that the club will reach "top gear" in their next few games.

The defending champions have had a decent start to the new season, winning against Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu. The club has also drawn against Chippa United, which was a difficult match for them.

The Brazilians were defeated to a 1-1 tie in the first leg of the MTN8 semi-finals by Golden Arrows, although they did score a crucial late away goal, according to The South African.

Source: Briefly.co.za