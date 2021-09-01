Ansu Fati has been handed with Barcelona's iconic No.10 jersey following the departure of Lionel Messi from the club

The 18-year-old who was injured in most parts of last season recently returned to training after a lengthy spell on the sidelines

Fati broke into Barcelona's main team at the age of 16 and became Spain's youngest scorer at international level at the age of 18

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Ansu Fati will continue from where Lionel Messi stopped after Barcelona handed the Spanish star the legendary number ten shirt won by the Argentine for many years, Daily Mail.

It is understood that teenage midfielder Pedri who wore No.16 was in line to be given the shirt number after breaking into Ronald Koeman's team last season.

However, a recent video released by La Blaugrana on social media revealed how Fati was presented with the iconic number.

Ansu Fati will now need to carve a niche for himself after he was handed Barcelona's No.10 shirt. Photo by Alex Livesey and Joan Valls

Source: UGC

The N.10 short has been vacant since Messi made a summer move to Paris Saint-Germain after failing to sign a new deal.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Why Barcelona handed Fati Messi's No.10 shirt

Barcelona explained on their website why the 18-year-old was handed the responsibility of the No.10 short famous worn by Messi, Ronaldinho and Rivaldo in a statement.

"The young Baraa striker will proudly wear the number 10 shirt - a famous jersey previously worn by legends such as Leo Messi, Ronaldinho and Rivaldo.

"Despite being just 18 years of age and still recovering from injury, Ansu Fati forms part of Barca's history as a record breaker and also with the Spanish national side.

"Since his debut in August 2019, the youngster has set records in the league and Champions League.

"Just six days after his debut for the first team he became the youngest ever player to score in the league for FC Barcelona. He is a record breaker who will now wear the magical No 10 shirt."

Meanwhile, Briefly News had earlier reported that Barcelona striker Antoine Griezmann will now play at Atletico Madrid as he returns to his former club on a two-year loan as deal was sealed on transfer deadline day.

Although there were no signs of any transfer involving the Frenchman, it took until the final day to for the Catala giants to get Griezmann off their wage bill.

Marca reports that the 30-year-old forward re-signed with Los Colchoneros on a two-year loan which holds an option to buy at the end of it.

Source: Briefly.co.za