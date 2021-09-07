A waitress, Adrianna Edwards, was surprised with a brand new car after some strangers heard she spent five hours trekking every day

The couple who did not want their names mentioned revealed that they were touched by the young lady dedication

With the new vehicle, the lady would now spend around 30 minutes commuting between work and home

A young lady, Adrianna Edwards, who works as a waitress at Denny’s in Texas was gifted a car by a couple when they heard her story in 2019.

According to CrossMap Story, the lady always walked seven miles each to and from work. Her estimated hours of trekking is five hours.

When speaking with the media about her struggle and why she kept at it, Adrianna revealed that she has got to do whatever she needed to do to feed herself.

A couple who overheard her story got moved by it and decided to give her a car. To do this, they had to go buy a 2011 Nissan Sentra.

When they handed the keys to the waitress, she burst into tears. One of the couple left the lady a note and said that they hope she shows other people kindness.

Adrianna said that everything felt like a dream to her as she was always checking up on the car every two hours. The lady made a promise to do everything within her power to make someone else happy as the couple did for her.

Vikas Valia said:

"Edwards - you gotta do what you gotta do... you rock girl."

Chris Rob asked:

"14mile walk? Why not get a job closer?"

Logan15 said:

"A bit pathetic how the posts thus far don't speak to the kind hearts of the couple who provided the young lady with the automobile. Seems like a motivated, grateful, and good kid to boot. Thanks and best wishes to them all."

