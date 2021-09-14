A gorgeous bride has thrilled many people on social media after displaying amazing dancing skills on her wedding day

Decked in a lovely long white gown, the bride took to the dancefloor with her hubby, bridesmaids, and groomsmen to coordinate the dance which got many screaming online

The stunning young lady did the legwork moves and other dancers took a cue from her in a video that has warmed the hearts of Instagram users

A gorgeous bride with the Instagram handle @__josiana has wowed many social media users with her amazing dancing moves in a video that has gone viral.

In the video that was posted by artiste and social media influencer Tunde Ednut, the woman could be seen showing her dancing skills while her husband held the edge of her long gown.

The bride got people talking on social media after thrilling guests on her wedding day. Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut, josiana

As the dancing was ongoing, bridesmaids and groomsmen gathered around the bride on the dancefloor to copy her steps and cheer her on while she thrilled everyone.

Sharing the video, Tunde Ednut wrote:

"Give theeeeeeeeeem! Miss Hotstepper!!…. God bless your marriage. @__josiana."

Social media reacts

Many Instagram users soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts on the video as some noted that their wedding would be as lit as the young lady's own.

An Instagram user with the handle @egbebaby said:

"Omo God knows my wedding will be lit"

@de_vibes_angel commented:

"I go too step on de devil on my wedding day.. and that’s on period."

@_bholuwatifeh_ wrote:

"Sha no fall."

@bherrie_xx said:

"Me at my wedding day."

Bride dances in the rain

Briefly News previously reported that a gorgeous Nigerian bride got people talking on social media with a video of her traditional wedding in which she could be seen displaying amazing dance moves in the rain.

In the video, it was drizzling already but the wife was undeterred as she showed the guests how talented she is on the dance floor.

Her bridal train could be seen cheering her on as the dance went on.

The weather, however, made good its threat as a downpour disrupted the wedding party, sending everyone away.

Source: Briefly.co.za