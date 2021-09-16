Lionel Messi's fans are concerned with how he struggled to connect with his Paris Saint-Germain teammates during their Champions League tie with Club Brugge

The 34-year-old played the entire 90 minutes and failed to put the ball into the back of the net as he could only hit the post

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner made a summer switch to the French giants after ending his 21-year spell at Barcelona

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Lionel Messi's first game for Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League against Club Brugge and could only make little impact in the 1-1 draw, Sport Bible.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner made a sensational move to Parc des Princes and much has been expected of him so far.

Lionel Messi's first game for Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League against Club Brugge and could only make little impact in the 1-1 draw. Image: John Berry.

Source: UGC

The Argentine seemed not to be getting along with his teammates on the pitch as the French side who have been tagged favourites did not look threatening enough.

Ander Herrera got his name on the scoresheet through a cut-back from Kylian Mbappe but Hans Vanaken equalized in a similar fashion.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

One fan posted a video of Messi trying to get past five players and no one was supporting him on the move.

Fans reaction

The fan said:

"Crying, Messi teammates are watching just like us."

Several comments came under the video on social media of Messi's followers showing concern about making headway at PSG.

The first comment said:

"Literarily no help at all."

Another comment read:

"They forgot to play."

The third fan was concerned about the 34-year-old:

"This can't be a team."

A fourth supporter added:

"The last 3 years at Barca was pretty much this clip on repeat."

A six fan said:

"They expected him to dribble past all three players and score. No one is making any runs whatsoever"

The seventh fan commented:

"They said we were wasting in his final years. Interesting."

Club Brugge beg Messi before Champions League tie against PSG

Messi was playing his first Champions League game for Paris Saint-Germain when they travelled to Belgium to play Club Brugge, Instagram, Sport Bible.

While doing his pre-match warm-up, fans at the Jan Breydel Stadion were spotted with a banner saying "Messi have mercy."

The Jupiler champions were underdogs going into the game against the team that had Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the attack.

Philippe Clement's men evenly matched Mauricio Pochettino multi-billion squad as they maintained their discipline.

Messi, Neymar, Mbappe fail to score as Club Brugge force PSG to 1–1 draw

In related news, Briefly News reported that French club Paris Saint-Germain were forced to a 1-1 draw by Belgian side Club Brugge in their opening fixture in the Champions League, Marca reports.

PSG begin their quest for European glory on Wednesday, September 15 when they took on Belgian side Club Brugge away at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

The highly-entertaining encounter ended in a draw as Ander Herrera's goal was cancelled out by Hans Vanaken.

Source: Briefly.co.za