Two motorheads managed steal the show at the race course after the man proposed to his girlfriend

The start of the race was delayed because of this special event as amid pink smoke grenades clouded the scene

It ended in kisses and hugs as the surprised woman said "yes" to her hubby-to-be

BY FREELANCE JOURNALIST - LLOYD DLONGOLO

There is no denying that love springs out the best in some people. A spectacular scene played out at this year's Simola Hillclimb in Knysna after two love birds decided to steal the show.

Mandla Dambuza proposed to his girlfriend Cwenga Manakaza art a race course.

Source: UGC

The two motor heads crafted their own love story at the start line of the famous race course in front of the racers who were preparing to take to the track. It was a meeting that will linger on in history.

Mandla Dambuza took to one knee to propose to his long term girlfriend Cwenga Manakaza at the ironic race course in front of some spectators who had gathered to watch the race.

The scene from a William Shakespeare book attracted smoke bombs and wild cheers from those in attendance.

"Never stop showing someone how much they mean to you. Gratitude can transform common days into thanksgiving, turn routine jobs into joy, and change ordinary opportunities into blessings," said Mandla.

The rendezvous tale happened when Mandla reached out to Visit Knysna asking for assistance as he intended proposing to his girlfriend.

The team at Visit Knysna knew just what to do as they went all out to ensure that the day was a memorable and this is how they did it.

The pair share a mutual interest of cars.

Source: UGC

They put Mandla and Cwenga into two separate safety cars. As the audience was anticipating for the relaxer to begin, the safety cars did a burnout while approaching the start line.

Cwenga had no idea what was happening as she had been told that Mandla had requested for the couple to experience the thrill of the track in a safety car.

For her, that was an experience of a lifetime. Little did she know that something bigger was brewing at the start line.

"I was totally blown away and it came as a huge surprise," she said.

The guests were eventually told that there was something wrong with the car and they needed to step out.

This was when Mandla brought Cwenga to the start line and dropped down onto one knee to pop the all-important question - to which she thankfully said yes. It was followed by pink smoke grenades, after which the newly engaged couple jumped back into the vehicles to experience the course.

To wrap up the weekend, the adorable couple spent their engagement weekend at Knysna and it was an epic tale.

"Our engagement weekend was nothing shy of the best experience, the best itinerary filled with lots of amazing activities.

"Because there’s nothing more beautiful than the way the ocean refuses to stop kissing the shoreline, no matter how many times it’s sent away, I guess we’re the same," he said.

Mandla and Cwenga amassed a lot of adorable messages from several South Africans on Facebook with a lot wishing them many joyous years ahead.

They have been seen as the perfect definition of love.

