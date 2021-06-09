- @Fayabeats, a young man on Twitter, has revealed how he suffered from three different forms of cancer but still recovered in less than a year

- According to him, he had Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma, a brain tumour and metastasis

- He used the occasion of his birthday to celebrate his life and thank God for saving him

A gentleman identified on Twitter with the handle @Fayabeats has marked his birthday on Twitter with an emotional story of how he was saved from cancer.

In a post sighted by Briefly News on his handle, the gentleman shared photos showing how he suffered from different types of cancer, including Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma, brain tumour with extension to the eyes and metastasis.

According to him, all of these happened to him within the space of one year, from January 2020 to November 2020, but he has fully recovered just a few months later.

Thousands of social media users joined @Fayabeats to celebrate his victory over the deadly sickness.

@kenjithecreator said:

"OMG I literally knew when you posted about your condition last year. I’m so happy for your growth and recovery! God bless you on your new age!"

@Gabr_ell suggested:

"Bruh you need to be giving talks on cancer. Inspire people with the disease and tell em how you came out of yours. You need to do more with the extra lives you’ve been given."

@YusuffAzeez10 opined that:

"This life ehnn, have money & largely your health problems will be solved. Money & GOD'S grace kept you alive. Share your testimony to cancer-fighting patients. You'd be a huge inspiration to persons out there."

In similar uplifting news, Briefly News reported that a young South African man with the Twitter handle @CarteroCartier recently headed online where he celebrated his victory over deadly cancer.

The young man's heartwarming post included two selfies in which he looks very enthusiastic and very optimistic about where his life will take him now that he has overcome his struggle with cancer.

"HI, MY NAME IS CARTER AND I WON A FIGHT AGAINST CANCER," he captioned the heartwarming Twitter post.

