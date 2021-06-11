Exclusive: Donovan Goliath makes history with 1st ever YouTube talk show

After a successful debut season in 2020, The Lite Show has returned for season 2 on YouTube. Hosted by Donovan Goliath along with co-hosts, Mojak Lehoko, Lihle Msimang, Rouge, and new cast member, Nina Hastie, The Lite Show focuses on topical news delivered in a light-hearted way. Briefly News recently sat down with Donovan Goliath to chat about the show.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

1. The Lite Show launched is South Africa's first-ever YouTube news talk show, how does it feel to be a part of this innovative concept?

I’ve enjoyed every second of it. It’s great to be a part of a concept with fellow comics and creatives. Because we haven’t been able to get on stages and perform, this has been a fantastic outlet to express ourselves and entertain.

Donovan Goliath spoke about the new season of his YouTube-based talk show. Image: @donovangoliath

Source: Instagram

2. By the end of the first season, over 1.3 million people had watched the show. Those are insane numbers. What do you think is the biggest appeal that’s pulling the crowds?

The fact that it’s Africa’s first YouTube talk show, the interesting choice of guests and the dynamic energy between all of the presenters.

3. Season 2 kicked off with young star, Elsa Majimbo, as a comedian yourself, how was your experience speaking to this rising comedic star?

I was a bit starstruck to be honest. Elsa is such a massive star and it was interesting getting to know the person behind the phone screen. I was surprised that she’s a bit of an introvert because it’s such a huge contrast to what we see from her.

4. While on the topic of guests, how do you choose guests for the show?

We look for people with interesting stories and great energy who are able to keep up with a lot of the off the cuff questions we throw at them. We also try our best not to go for predictable guests who people have seen May times before. We also want guests to be themselves, to have fun and not anticipate anything we’re gonna throw at them.

5. Putting you on the spot now, which have been your best and worst interviews? (You don’t have to name the people, just the circumstances lol)

Best interview will have to be Costa Titch. I didn’t know much about the guy but he opened up so much and shared so many personal stories about his journey. New found respect for him after that.

Worst interview I definitely won’t name names but man we dealt with guests being ridiculously late, not apologizing for it and still being arrogant and giving us a hard time on set. Lol I never understand why you’d make it difficult for the crew, they’re there to make you look great.

6. What can viewers expect from season 2?

An amazing new set, Nina Hastie joins us as a presenter, even more interesting guests and performers and just a lotta fun.

Donovan and Jason Goliath go international

Meanwhile Briefly News previously reported that Donovan and Jason Goliath, two of SA's best funnymen, bagged themselves a new accomplishment - roles in a Hollywood film. Meeting an international celeb is usually a big deal, especially if you're a fan.

Donovan and Jason got to meet Vin Diesel and feature in his new movie, Bloodshot. The comedians had to brag with this honour, even if their roles were very minor and they only appear for about 10 seconds.

The pair posted photos on social media, sharing the news with their fans and admirers on social media. The film was released in theatres on 13 March.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za