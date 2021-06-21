Nick Cannon: Social Media Users React to TV Host's Babies' Names

Nick Cannon was recently roasted on social media after he named his newborn twins Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon

The US TV host's baby mama Abby De La Rosa took to Instagram last week to confirm that she gave birth to the twins and revealed their names

When the news reached Twitter users, they took to the platform to share their thoughts on the twins' unusual names

Nick Cannon has become a father once again. The US TV host's baby momma Abby De La Rosa confirmed recently that their twins have arrived in the world. She also shared their unusual names.

According to Hip-Hop Wired, De La Rosa took to Instagram last week to announce that she gave birth to twin boys named Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon.

Social media users took to Twitter to react to the names of the superstar's twins. Most tweeps were not impressed by Nick's baby naming skills. Some people felt sorry for the newborns while others made fun of their names. Check out some of their reactions below:

@mariahslefttit said:

"Nick Cannon named his child 'Zillion Heir Cannon'... Zillionaire..."

@Quotemeorelse wrote:

"Nick Cannon really out here naming children after a untold amount of currency. Cmon now, lol."

@Jennife56382753 commented:

"Nick Cannon named his kid Zillion Heir but what is more surprising is the mother went along with it."

@missforehead wrote:

"Well... This is the same guy that named his daughter Powerful."

@LooneyLynn4 said:

"I feel bad for the kids. Can you imagine what they will go through at school?"

@MurielsGotDaTea commented:

"Well with all the kids he has, he’s probably running out of names to give them."

@Naimah_19 added:

"Naw, we just having a field trip day with him having all these damn kids."

