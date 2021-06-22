Fikile Mbalula Heaps Praise on Kaizer Chiefs’ Historic Win in Morocco

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has credited the Kaizer Chiefs team for their big win over Wydad Casablanca last weekend

The controversial Mbalula also urged all football fans to rally behind Chiefs and forget about their selfish interests

This comes after the Soweto giants are one step further on their way to the CAF Champions League final, however the game is far from over

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has praised Kaizer Chiefs for their 1-0 win over Wydad Casablanca in the CAF Champions League on Saturday night. Mbalula says the club has definitely made Mzansi proud.

Mbalula is known to be an Orlando Pirates supporter and took to Twitter to credit the Soweto giants, saying he is not a fan of the Chiefs but decided to shower them with praise for the win.

A goal through Samir Nurkovic saw the Glamour Boys bag a crucial victory in the opening leg of the semi-final and will look to wrap it up next weekend to reach the final.

Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane addresses the media

Amakhosi caretaker coach Arthur Zwane spoke to the media after the match and said the historic win was impressive but the game was not yet over. He said:

“We came here to do the business and we did exactly that. We are happy with the result, but we know it’s not yet over. We have the second leg back home in Johannesburg and we will try to finish it off there. We kept a clean sheet and we wanted a goal or two. The one is OK.

"They will open up a bit when they come to play us and we will try to punish them. We have another 90 minutes. It will be difficult. We were very disciplined and we hope to keep a clean sheet at home as well.”

Mbalula praises Chiefs: "They are on the verge of great success"

“Am not a fan of @KaizerChiefs but they are on the verge of great success, they deserve our support in this continental competition. Let’s suspend BoLAKALETSI for now, this is bigger than narrow selfish-interest.”

Mzansi reacts to Mbalula’s post: "We don't need y'all's support"

@Sbuddah said:

“Nah. We don't need y'all's support. It's Kaizer Chiefs against Wydad plus Pirates, Sundowns, AmaZulu and Junior Khanye combined. That's how we want it. Next we are bringing Pitso back home after beating him in the finals.”

@SNmokoena said:

“Mbaks for President!”

@PSewapa said:

“They're a bunch of winners those ones...”

@Obi1canpob said:

“Bolakaletsi bo ka se fele. If there is one club that must never have a star on its badge it is Kaizer Chiefs. Shapa Wydad Shapa!!!”

@BhelelakwaBhaca said:

“I wish you were a fan of fixing Transport problems in South Africa qha ke ungulo unguye.”

@Lmani_7 said:

“No Chiefs will win the CAF Champions League Final, Pitso will spoil the party”

@MuAfrika1 said:

“Thanks Mbaks, a lot of football fans struggle with the concept of patriotism. Sports shall used to unite, not to divide; once domestic competitions are settled we all hub to rally behind the champion representing us, as a country now!!”

