Mzansi Celebs Show Support to LGBTQ+ Community: #JusticeForSam

South African celebrities have had enough when it comes to hate crimes against the LGBTQ+ community. Many have taken to social media to make their stand.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

The uprising started after a recent alleged murder of a North-West man. Seeing this horrific act had Mzansi celebs airing their views.

Mzansi celebrities take a stand and make their support known

Here are just a few of the posts made in support of the LGBTQ+ community and against hate crimes:

Cassper Nyovest

“He didn't deserve this. Nobody deserves this. When will this stop? #JusticeForSam”

Masasa Mbangeni

“#JusticeForSam fuck I’m shattered. I didn’t know Sam but just imagining his suffering towards the end of his life makes me physically ill. I’m so sorry. Truly.”

Dineo Langa

“There was a period in the 90s where the deaths of queer lives were in the multitudes. This year is feeling like the resurgence of that. It's shattering to think how so many of those lives that I hold dear to me aren't safe in these times, fact is they never were. #JusticeForSam”

Lasizwe Dambuza

“Stop KILLING US #JusticeForSam.”

South African celebrities have come out in their numbers to take a stand against hate crimes committed against the LGBTQ+ community. Image: @lasizwe.

Source: Instagram

Mihlali Ndamase

“The hate crimes against the LGBT community in this country are horrendous, extremely heart breaking.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

#JusticeForLufuno trends as Mzansi demands action be taken

Briefly News previously reported that a video showing a Grade 10 Limpopo schoolgirl being bullied resulted in the student taking her own life at the beginning of the week.

The video shows two female students at a secondary school in Thohoyandou, Limpopo arguing over what seems to be a R5 coin before she is assaulted.

Parents and classmates have proceeded to march to the institution to demand justice for Lufuno Mavhunga.

Highly influential political members, such as OneSA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane, have expressed their opinions regarding the incident. Maimane described the incident as ‘a parent’s worst nightmare’ - and requested Minister Angie Motshekga to make an emergency visit to the school within the next few days.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za