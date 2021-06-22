Kanye West reportedly approached new bae Irina Shayk because he thinks they'll be a very chic power couple

The famous US rapper and the fashion model started dating a few months ago after the musician broke up with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian

A source reportedly shared that Kanye is proactive in his new romance and admires Irina because she's a laid-back person

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Kanye West approached his new bae Irena Shayk because he believes they'll make a perfect power couple, according to reports.

The estranged hubby of Kim Kardashian is now dating the model after breaking up with the mother of his kids, Kim. According to latest reports, the rapper and his new bae's relationship is going well. Kanye is reportedly proactive in his new romance.

Kanye West approached Irina Shayk because he believes they'll make a perfect power couple. Image: @kanyewest, @irenashayk

Source: Instagram

US Weekly reports that a source said Kanye loves that Irena is an easygoing and laid-back person. The source also revealed that the award-winning musician was "the first to reach out".

Bossip reports that Kanye also admires the 35-year-old model's high standing in the fashion world.

"He loves that she carries clout with the fashion world... He thinks they could be a very chic power couple."

Social media users took to Twitter and shared mixed reactions to Kanye's new romance and his reasons for admiring his new boo. Check out some of the comments below:

@iTanizzle said:

"Kanye has an eye for beauty #NoCap!"

@katemacey wrote:

"At least his priorities are straight."

@CocoaButterLif1 commented:

"Kanye should focus on his meds & his 4 kids."

@ThebzaMduduzi wrote:

"Kanye should just settle with a black sister who will understand him."

@Timeless202 added:

"You cannot sustain a love relationship with someone for that vain reason!"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Kim Kardashian wishes Kanye West a happy Father's Day

In related news, Briefly News reported that Kim Kardashian took the time to wish her baby daddy, Kanye West, a happy Father’s Day. Despite their divorce and Kanye’s new relationship, Kim has not stopped praising him.

Taking to social media on Father’s Day, Kim made a tribute to all the amazing fathers out there. In the post, she included her late father Robert, baby daddy Kanye, stepfather Caitlyn, brother Rob, main man Scott, Khloe’s baby daddy Tristan, and Stormi’s dad Travis.

“Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing dads in our lives! Love you unconditionally!!!”

There is no denying that Kim is taking a mature approach to the divorce. Even when her and Kanye were together, Kim always held her head high despite everything that was going on.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za