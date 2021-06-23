Mike Mabuyakhulu Admits R1m Donation Came From Sipho Shabalala

Mike Mabuyakhulu, former KZN ANC Treasurer revealed to the State Capture Commission who he received the R1 million donation in 2008 from

Mabuyakhulu stated that the donation was part of a package, of which, R1 million was from provincial treasury head Sipho Shabalala

The cash donation was allegedly supposed to be used during the elective conference and Mabuyakhulu brought in evidence related to an affidavit

Former KZN ANC Treasurer Mike Mabuyakhulu spoke with the State Capture Inquiry in which he confirmed that he told party lawyers that he had received a massive donation from the head of provincial treasury Sipho Shabala of R1 million.

The cash donation was supposedly meant to be used for the elective conference back in 2008. Upon his return to the Zondo Commission, Mabuyakhulu brought evidence forth that related to an affidavit from Ngubane and Wills Inc's Sibusisiwe Ngubane-Zulu and Senzo Mchunu which was about the confirmation of the R1 million donation received from Shabalala.

Mabuyakhulu stated that the ANC had received a package of donations, part of which was from Shabalala.

Mike Mabuyakhulu addressed the Zondo Commission about the R1 million he received from Sipho Shabalala. Image: ANC Inkosi Bhambatha Region

Source: Facebook

Forensic expert Trevor White speculated that the KwaZulu-Natal government circumvented procurement processes in a bias towards Intaka, a company owned by Gaston Savoy, who allegedly donated R1m to the ANC.

Based on Mabuyakhulu's perspective, the cash donation to the ANC received by Shabalala in 2008 was unrelated to Intaka, according to reports by IOL.

News24 reported that Mabuyakhulu went on to state that he could not remember when Shabalala promised to donate the money but assumed it was about two prior to the conference.

Source: Briefly.co.za