Nehawu president Mzawandile Makwayiba has called upon Zweli Mkhize to pay back the money Digital Vibes received for their contract with the Department of Health.

The Department of Health has stated that disciplinary proceedings against those implicated in the Digital Vibes scandal have begun

The Digital Vibes scandal also implicates bid committee members who failed to state they had conflicts of interest

The president of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union, Mzawandile Makwayiba, has called on suspended Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize to pay back the money awarded to Digital Vibes.

In a report by City Press, Makwabyiba spoke at the virtual memorial service for Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba. Makwabyiba added that the money that was awarded to Digital Vibes could be used to advance the lives of workers.

“We want to tell government that the money must come back and be utilised in the lives of the health workers. That money must come back and be used to look after workers and improve their working conditions. That money must come back to incentivise workers who are facing the Covid-19 pandemic almost every day,” as quoted by City Press.

Investigation discovers the contract was 'irregular'

The Department of Health’s internal investigation into Digital Vibes found the contract awarded to the company was irregular. Not only was the contract irregular but it also implicated bid committee members in questionable dealings, according to IOL.

In a briefing to portfolio committee members on Thursday, Director General Sandile Buthelezi stated that the department received a report from the Auditor-General in December which rang alarm bells and an investigation into the Digital Vibes contract was prompted.

Buthelezi said that the irregularities in the Digital Vibes contract included “inconsistencies in the bid committees and lack of disclosure of conflict in interest by some members of the bid committee.”

It was also found that R35 million in funds awarded to Digital Vibes are considered to be wasteful expenditure.

The contract was suspended in February and reported to the National Treasury. Disciplinary proceedings against those implicated have begun, however, the department needs to wait for the Special Investigation Unit report to supplement the ongoing proceedings.

Malema accuses Ramaphosa of treating Mkhize with 'kid gloves' amid Digital Vibes scandal

Briefly News recently reported that EFF leader Julius Malema has shared his views on President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to place embattled Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on special leave following the R150 million Digital Vibes scandal.

The politician believes that Ramaphosa is treating Mkhize gently because "he belongs to the Ramaphosa cabal". Mkhize allegedly benefited from the contract awarded to his close associates who worked on his 2017 presidential campaign.

Mkhize has reportedly said that he is prepared to repay the money he unduly received in the Digital Vibes scandal.

"He is being treated with kid gloves because he belongs to the Ramaphosa cabal. As a result, when it comes to his own, Ramaphosa is willing to be tolerant to corruption and give corruption special leave," Malema said, according to TimesLIVE.

Malema also accused Ramaphosa’s administration of being selective when dealing with corrupt government officials. Malema was speaking at his party's press conference in Braamfontein in Johannesburg on Thursday, 10 June.

