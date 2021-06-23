T Pain Says He Didn’t Mean to Disrespect Usher After Saying Singer Insulted Him

T-Pain had earlier disclosed that Usher slammed his auto-tune music during a plane encounter in 2013

Following up on the comments, T-Pain said he did not mean to disrespect Usher but just noted how his criticism affected his mental health

The I'm Sprung hitmaker said he was going through a lot during that period and Usher's words were just a drop in the ocean

US singer T-Pain has backtracked on earlier comments he revealed regarding how fellow star Usher affected his mental health.

T-Pain said he still loves and respects Usher despite his past comments. Photo: tpain.

The musician had noted that Usher's comments on his auto-tune music led him to suffer a four-year depression but maintains he has no hard feelings towards him.

Usher's hurtful words

The singer talked about a 2013 flight he took for the BET Awards in a new segment from the Netflix series This Is Pop. A flight attendant awoke him while sleeping and informed him that Usher wanted to talk with him.

"I’m gonna tell you something, man. You kinda f***** up music," Usher told T-Pain.

T-Pain was taken aback by the remark, which he initially mistook for a joke, but Usher then repeated himself according to a report by Complex.

According to the auto-tune king, that conversation was the "exact moment" that triggered a four-year depression for him, as revealed in the show's preview trailer.

T-Pain clears the air

In a new statement on his Twitter page, the musician said he still loves and respects Usher despite what he said about him.

He said the criticism from Usher hurt him because he respects him, but the No Limit crooner's comments added to his mental struggles.

"I still love and respect @Usher telling that story was in no way meant to disrespect that man. People talk s**t about me 24/7 but when it comes from someone you truly respect it hits very different. I never said f**k Ursh it was a drop in the ocean of s**t I was already going through," he wrote.

Fans have also weighed upon the recent revelations and have been sharing their opinions.

Here are a few from Twitter:

T-Pain saddened by Usher

