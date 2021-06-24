Man Twists and Folds Body into Incredible Positions in Thrilling Clip

A man has caused a huge commotion and dazzled internet users with the incredible things he did with his body

The man, showing great body flexibility, folded his body in half and even did push-ups with his legs across his shoulders

In the incredible video shared online, he went on to roll like a tyre much to the delight of onlookers

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A man has set social media buzzing following his amazing body talents.

The unidentified man in an Instagram video by @isaacfayose shows impressive body flexibility. One would think he has no bones in his body.

Man stuns the internet with unbelievable body flexibility Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @isaacfayose

Source: UGC

The talented contortionist starts with a quick flip with his head and progresses to a hand push-up with his legs hanging across his shoulders.

He went on to roll across the road like a tyre as the thrilled crowd impressed by his display hail him.

@queen_abiodun_ogunnika reacting to the performance wrote:

"If this man is abroad he would have make a lot money with is talent."

Who is a contortionist?

According to Wikipedia, contortion acts usually involve circus acts, street performers as well as other live acts.

People who show great physical flexibility are referred to as contortionists. It

Young medical student impresses with rare body flexibility

Meanwhile, Briefly New previously reported that a Nigerian medical student had stunned many with his unique body flexibility.

The 23-year-old who hails from Ihitte Uboma in Imo state has been a contortionist for over 10 years. He discovered he had a great deal of extreme physical flexibility and could bend and twist his body into unnatural positions at the age of 8.

Since then, he has had performances and exhibitions in many states to the admiration of crowds and has a growing fan base.

The naturally-talented contortionist earned the nickname "Rubber boy" from friends when he acrobatically bent in half, folding his spinal cord in the process, and returned to his original human position, all within two minutes.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za