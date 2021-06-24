Aniston confirmed that she is still friends with her ex-lover Brad Pitt years after their breakup

According to the actress, the two have been rolling just fine as ex-lovers and have been in communication regularly

She, however, noted that she is not looking forward to walking down the aisle again

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

American actress Jennifer Aniston has confirmed to the world that there is no bad blood between her and her ex-lover, Brad Pitt.

Jennifer Aniston said there is no awkwardness when she meets with ex-hubby Brad. Photo: Jennifer Aniston.

Source: UGC

The actress, during a recent interview with members of the fourth estate, noted that she has perfectly mastered the art of maintaining friendships with her ex-lovers.

Speaking during an interview on The Howard Stern show on Wednesday, June 23, the 52-year-old Friends star noted there is no oddness, rather awkward moments when she links up with her ex-lovers, specifically Brad Pitt.

"It was absolutely fun. Brad and I are buddies, we're friends," actress Aniston said on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show.

Briefly News understands the actress had appeared on the show alongside her Friends co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox.

"And we speak, and there's no oddness at all, except for everyone that probably watched it and was wanting there to be, or assumed there to be. We had fun, and it was for a great cause, [Sean Penn's community relief nonprofit] CORE." she added.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

This came just months after the Friends star reunited with ex-husband Brad Pitt in September 2020, for a live table reading of Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

As earlier reported by a cross section of the media, Aniston was married to Pitt from 2000 to 2005.

The World War Z actor appeared with Aniston on a 2001 episode of Friends.

The two ex-lovers have since rekindled their friendship, with Pitt attending Aniston's 50th birthday in 2019.

It is important to note that Pitt and Aniston also shared a friendly moment at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Following her breakup with Pitt, the Morning Show actress was later married to Justin Theroux, 49, from 2015 to 2017.

Aniston recently disclosed that she and Pitt have remained on friendly terms and still FaceTime each other on a regular basis.

Well, while Aniston confirmed her close ties with ex-lover Pitt, she noted during a recent interview with PEOPLE that she is not looking forward to walking down the aisle again but hopes to get a fantastic partner.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za