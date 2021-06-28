Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has penned an appreciation post to teammates such as Bernard Parker and Willard Katsande

Khune believes the two experienced campaigners have helped the club, Chiefs, to reach the final of the CAF Champions League with a win over Wydad Casablanca

Amakhosi have now secured a spot in this year’s final and will face Al Ahly, who is is coached by Pitso Mosimane

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Kaizer Chiefs have reached the final of the CAF Champions League and goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune praised some of his teammates. Khune penned a beautiful message on social media.

The veteran netminder has heaped praise on experienced players such as Bernard Parker and Willard Katsande. He says they have been key for the Soweto giants when it comes to leadership responsibilities.

This comes after Amakhosi managed to bag a goalless draw against Wydad Casablanca, a result that was enough for them to book a spot in the final.

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has praised Bernard Parker and Willard Katsande’s influence. Image: @ItuKhune32/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

“#AppreciationPost Ever Hardworking @bernard_parker_25 @kingsalt31 but credit must go to the whole squad. #Leadership#Amakhosi4Life.”

@Kagisho_KG said:

“Le berekile banna! La utlwa ke reng?”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@Lefa_Maestro said:

"Credit to Gavin Hunt too.”

@Empiorephotography said:

"Parker was on some legendary mode yesterday.”

@Madam_Reeh said:

"Ngaze ngahappy.”

@Lukhyulenikarabo said:

"Die Hond.”

Itumeleng Khune and Kaizer Chiefs to face Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly in the final

Following their victory over the Moroccans in the semi-finals, Amakhosi will now face Al Ahly in the final. The scintillating contest will be staged on 17 July at Stade Mohammed V in Morocco.

Chiefs will be gunning to lift the title for the first time and join the likes of Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns as African champions. The Buccaneers bagged the lucrative trophy in 1995 while Masandawana were guided by Pitso Mosimane in the 2016 edition of the continental campaign.

Kaizer Chiefs keeper Itumeleng Khune rubbishes retirement reports

In other sports news, Briefly News reported that Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has rubbished reports that he is set to retire once they win the CAF Champions League.

Khune spotted a social media post circulating around suggesting that he will hang up his gloves should they lift the lucrative trophy.

He won the Premier Soccer League, Nedbank Cup, MTN8 as well as the Telkom Knockout Cups. These are all trophies on offer in the South African top flight and the North West-born star is said to be willing to step down if they bag this year's continental title.

Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za