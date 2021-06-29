AmaZulu striker Lehlohonolo Majoro recently penned a beautiful message to Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune

Majoro and Khune played for a number of seasons at Chiefs and it seems they've maintained their friendship off the field

The post has also attracted a number of reactions, including from Justin Shonga, who is part of the Usuthu team

AmaZulu striker Lehlohonolo Majoro dedicated a cool message to his former Kaizer Chiefs teammate Itumeleng Khune. 'Major' played with the veteran goalkeeper for a number of seasons at Naturena under former coach Stuart Baxter.

The experienced talisman and former Orlando Pirates hitman took to Instagram to credit the Bafana Bafana skipper, saying brotherhood is the way to go.

Looking at the reactions, the post was also liked by Zambia and Usuthu striker Justin Shonga and it's gathered more than 3 000 reactions already.

The post reads:

“The other day... Cherish the time you spent with those who you care for and value. #Brotherhood”

@Parkersejom said:

“Men in Black.”

@Lethlogonololessau said:

“Star sa game majoro.”

@Bubaloeto said:

“Lehlohonolo, my favourite player.”

@Vusi.Mavusana.9216 said:

“Come back home to Amakhosi is where you belong ndodana yolahleko.”

@Businky19 said:

“It’s a lot.”

Kaizer Chiefs keeper Itumeleng Khune praises Bernard Parker and Willard Katsande’s influence

In other stories regarding Chiefs, Briefly News reported that Kaizer Chiefs have reached the final of the CAF Champions League and goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune praised some of his teammates.

Khune penned a beautiful message on social media. The veteran netminder has heaped praise on experienced players such as Bernard Parker and Willard Katsande. He says they have been key for the Soweto giants when it comes to leadership responsibilities.

This comes after Amakhosi managed to bag a goalless draw against Wydad Casablanca, a result that was enough for them to book a spot in the final.

The post reads:

“#AppreciationPost Ever Hardworking @bernard_parker_25 @kingsalt31 but credit must go to the whole squad. #Leadership#Amakhosi4Life.”

@Lefa_Maestro said:

"Credit to Gavin Hunt too.”

@Empiorephotography said: "

"Parker was on some legendary mode yesterday.”

