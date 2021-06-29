King Mswati Allegedly Flees to Johannesburg Amid Protests in Swaziland

King Mswati has allegedly fled Swaziland after protests for democracy broke out in the country recently

The Communist Party of eSwatini apparently believes that he is hiding out in Sandton, Johannesburg

Reports say that protests have turned violent with protestors burning down businesses owned by King Mswati

The Communist Party of eSwatini confirmed that King Mswati III fled his country of Swaziland on Tuesday. The party alleges that he is hiding out in Johannesburg. According to EWN, King Mswati fled amid pro-democracy protests that have swept the kingdom.

King Mswati III is believed to have fled Swaziland for Johannesburg amidst protest actions for him to step down. Image: Ludovic Marin/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

“It was discovered that the special jet for King Mswati left around 10:30pm last night but we have discovered that had left earlier. He’s been hiding in Johannesburg, in the Sandton area.”

According to SABC News, a number of unconfirmed reports have emerged that protestors went on a rampage and set businesses on fire in Matsapha, said to belong to King Mswati.

A member of the Communist Party of eSwatini, Thokozani Kunene, said protest action would continue in the country until King Mswati steps aside and bows down to democracy.

Kunene said that the army and police have been deployed to target protestors. He added that there were chaotic scenes takingplace. Several people were injured and one person is believed to have died.

He further said that armed choppers threw tear gas at protestors and were supported by the police, who opened fire.

