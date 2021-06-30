Prince William’s Alleged Remarks About Meghan Markle: “That Bloody Woman”

Prince William allegedly made a few insulting remarks about the Duchess of Sussex, referring to her as "that bloody woman"

The comments reportedly came around the time of Prince Phillip's funeral when it was thought the feuding royal family might be able to solve their differences

It seems tensions between Prince William and his brother Harry still remain frosty over the latter's decision to leave the royal family

Prince William reportedly referred to his sister-in-law Meghan Markle in less than flattering terms. It was hoped tensions between William and Harry would simmer down after the two recently reconnected at their grandfather's funeral in April.

Relations between Prince William and Prince Harry definitely remain frosty over Meghan Markle.

It's reported that Prince William had a few harsh words for Meghan Markle. Images: Getty

Although family and friends had hoped the funeral of Prince Philip would bring the brothers together, William seemed uncompromising, calling Markle "that bloody woman" in a conversation with friends, according to Fox News.

Meghan allegedly disrespects palace staff, another notch against her

It seems the oldest of the two brothers did not approve of the way Meghan treated palace staff.

"But look at the way that bloody woman treated my staff — merciless," Prince William has been quoted as saying.

Speaking with The New York Post, a friend of the brothers' described Prince William and Harry's meeting at the funeral as "fierce", describing a conversation that took place that day:

"There they were, at each other’s throats as fiercely as ever... The rage and anger between those two has grown so incredibly deep. Too many harsh and wounding things have been said."

Relations between the brothers have been distant since last year when Markle and Harry left the royal family, moving first to Canada and then to Los Angeles. They reportedly worsened after Harry participated in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

Princess Di's 60th birthday: Prince Charles declines to attend statue unveiling

In more on the British royal family, Briefly News previously reported that Prince Harry and Prince William will attend the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of Princess Diana on Thursday, which would have been her 60th birthday.

However, Prince Charles won't be attending as he already has other standing commitments in Scotland.

The only people expected to attend the event are close friends and family of the late Princess, members of the statue committee, the sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, and garden designer, Pip Morrison.

The event will take place at Kensington Palace, the royal home Diana resided in with William and Harry.

Prince Charles won't be attending the unveiling

Noticeably absent from the guest list, Insider reports that Charles' attendance at the event could arguably trigger a few unwanted emotions for the ageing monarch, such as sadness and regret. His absence is thus not unexpected.

"Charles will leave the boys to it. Harry will need to quarantine for at least five days when he lands in England, most likely at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor," an anonymous source told the publication.

Prince Charles will be in Scotland when Harry finally touches down in England

The Sun reports that in an unfortunate clash of the diaries, Prince Charles will be up in Scotland when his youngest son touches down on English soil.

"Charles has made it quite clear he will not be around beyond that because he is going to Scotland. There is no planned meeting between the three of them," a source added.

The news seems disheartening as the pair have not seen one another since Prince Harry relocated to California last year.

