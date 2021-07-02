Friday Vibes: EFF Members Wow Mzansi With Their Dancing Skills in a Video Clip

Economic Freedom Fighters are at it on social media as they are seen beautifully dancing their way into the weekend

The video clip is shared by an EFF member, @PNandiyase and it has attracted massive response fellow comrades

At the same time, some of the opposition party’s fans have bragged that they can dance better than any other political movement

Economic Freedom Fighters were recently caught on camera strutting their dance moves and the video clip has caught the attention of many social media users. The EFF followers are dressed in their traditional red colours and overalls, their moves can really leave you entertained.

Posted by @PNandiyase, the clip carries a caption that suggests to Mzansi followers, 'It’s a Friday' and the positive vibes should be there.

EFF members are making their way into the weekend as they display their dancing skills. Image: @PNandiyase/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Cindoo2 said:

"What's the name of the song.”

@DJTbone said:

"Batho balwa ko #Swaziland lena la jaiva mo Mzansi #EFFRedFriday.”

@IamBrianKhumalo said:

"Ya in this movement.....we're gifted..”

@SolahMakhanya1 said:

"Happy Red Friday guerilla.”

@MmathariMakol2 said:

"Yesssssss.”

@ThomasDejager4 said:

"Lekke..lekke..!.”

The Economic Freedom Fighters party set to march for vaccines

Remaining with EFF stories, Briefly News reported that EFF’s Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu were set to lead a march to the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) in Tshwane to demand that the Chinese and Russian Covid-19 vaccines be approved immediately.

According to the Daily Maverick, the EFF leaders have been encouraging celebrities and young people to see this march as a necessary means for the entertainment industry to resume operations fully.

The EFF has threatened to stage a sit-in at the Sahpra offices until their demands have been met. According to News24, Saphra CEO Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela has made it clear that Saphra would not be "influenced or swayed" by anyone or anything other than science.

