Confirmed: Ntando Duma Exits 'The Queen', Bags Role in New Netflix Series

Ntando Duma is set to exit The Queen this month as she's busy filming a new Netflix series, Magenta Coal

According to reports, the actress bagged a lead role in the new show with a star-studded cast including veterans Vusi Kunene and Connie Chiume

Some of The Queen's viewers are happy that the media personality is exiting the show as they were not impressed by her acting skills

Ntando Duma is exiting The Queen this July. The actress joined the cast of the soapie exactly a year ago to play the role of Mpho Sebata.

The stunner has reportedly joined the star-studded cast of a new show, Magenta Coal. She has bagged a lead role in the upcoming TV drama.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela's The Tea reports that Ntando's character in The Queen has been written out. The outlet further said that veteran Mzansi actors such as Vusi Kunene, Connie Chiume and Nambitha Mpumlwana, among others, have parts in the soapie that Ntando joined.

Social media users took to Phil's comment section to share their thoughts on Ntando's exit from the popular telenovela. Check out some of the reactions below:

@Gabbie_Kamo12 said:

"One thing about the Fergusons? They will fire anyone whom social media dislikes."

@KoketsoMaleka_ wrote:

"Good riddance anyway."

@Penelope_Makala commented:

"Congratulations to Ntando. A hard working momma securing the bag."

@PalesaS_ said:

"It was time ... Her character was so boring ... and her acting skills didn't do any justice."

@Allan_2801 added:

"Good. We will not miss her at all."

