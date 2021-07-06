Family Secrets cast and crew members are reportedly at war with the production company over unpaid salaries

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared that the cast and crew are angry after not getting paid in May and June

The media personality took to social media again on Tuesday, 6 July to share that a few cast and crew members have received their salaries for one month only

Some of the cast and crew members of SABC 1 's drama series Family Secrets have allegedly not been paid their monthly salaries. The producers of the star-studded show have threatened to take legal action against entertainment commentator Phil Mphela for sharing the "fake" news on social media.

Phil, via his news vlog The Entertainment Alert, shared on Twitter that the cast and crew of the show are angry after not receiving their May and June salaries.

'Family Secrets' actors and crew have allegedly not received their May and June salaries. Image: @vusi_kuneneofficial, @mangaliso_ngema

Source: Instagram

ZAlebs reports that when Phil contacted the SABC about the matter, the channel distanced itself from the unfolding drama at Family Secrets. The broadcaster explained that it was the responsibility of the production company South African Women In Television Arts (SAWITA) to pay their workers.

Family Secrets took to Twitter and accused Phil of spreading fake news. They replied:

"This is fake news, legal steps have been taken."

Phil encouraged the production company to go ahead with the legal action so he could also counter-sue for slander. He said he had verified the information before publishing it. Phil also took to social media on Tuesday, 6 July to share an update on the matter. He said:

"Few cast & crew members say they only got 1 month salary. The other month is still outstanding."

Mzansi wants 'Family Secrets' actor Mangaliso Ngema cancelled

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that South Africans want veteran actor Mangaliso Ngema cancelled. The actor appears in the second season of Family Secrets and Mzansi is not happy about that.

The star was accused of sexually assaulting an actress on the set of Lithapo last year. TV lovers took to social media to voice their concerns after SABC 1 issued a statement about the upcoming season of Family Secrets. Mangaliso still plays the lead role in the show and that rubbed some viewers the wrong way.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mpela slammed SABC 1 for giving Mangaliso the spotlight. Phil said continuing with Mangaliso's character's storyline seemed a bit insensitive to his alleged victim's family.

Source: Briefly.co.za