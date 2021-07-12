Khama Billiat is passionate about Kaizer Chiefs and thinks that it is their time to finally win the CAF Champions League

The Zimbabwean forward says that he's in the right place currently and he wants to win the biggest trophy in club football in Africa

Billiat has returned to training but the chances of him starting the final are unknown because he's fresh from recovery

Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat is aware that the team is not doing as well as it once was, but he wants to bring the glory days back. As Chiefs prepare for the CAF Champions League final against Al Ahly, Billiat is hoping for a win.

Speaking about his time at Amakhosi, the forward says that he feels that he is definitely in the right place at the right time. There's tons of pressure for the squad to perform but he thinks that it's possible.

"Right now we are in the final and we are 90 minutes away from the biggest trophy that all clubs in Africa would want to have‚" he told SowetanLIVE.

"I am surrounded by the right people‚ by the right management and I am at the right club. I have had this journey before with Sundowns and I know how difficult it is," said Billiat.

Billiat has returned to training but is not yet participating in full-contact sessions, leaving his chances of playing in this week's titanic showdown with Al Ahly on a knife's edge.

He is the only member of the Chiefs squad who has previously appeared in a CAF Champions League final when Mamelodi Sundowns defeated Zamalek to win the continental title in 2016 according to KickOff.

Gavin Hunt joins Chippa United after getting sacked from Kaizer Chiefs

In other sports news, Briefly News reported that Chippa United have decided to put speculation to bed as they have just announced the appointment of coach Gavin Hunt. The hiring comes after the Chilli Boys chairman Siviwe Mpengesi was quoted by local media saying he wants a big gun.

Mpengesi’s club took to Twitter to unveil the former Kaizer Chiefs manager last Wednesday afternoon. The former Bidvest Wits boss left Amakhosi in May after a string of poor results in the DStv Premiership.

Despite his men struggling to collect maximum points, Amakhosi did well in the CAF Champions League and are now set to face Al Ahly in the final this week.

