Trigger Happy Chippa United Announce Coach Gavin Hunt’s Appointment, SA Reacts

South Africans are reacting with amazement to the news that coach Gavin Hunt has got the job at Chippa United

Chippa United announced the news of former Kaizer Chiefs manager, Hunt, on social media platforms on Wednesday

The Chilli Boys are known for being trigger-happy in firing staff and many South Africans are now sharing their views on Hunt with some saying he has lost his dignity

Chippa United have decided to put speculation to bed as they have just announced the appointment of coach Gavin Hunt. The hiring comes after the Chilli Boys chairman Siviwe Mpengesi was quoted by local media saying he wants a big gun.

Mpengesi’s club took to Twitter to unveil the former Kaizer Chiefs manager on Wednesday afternoon. The former Bidvest Wits boss left Amakhosi in May after a string of poor results in the DStv Premiership.

Despite his men struggling to collect maximum points, Amakhosi did well in the CAF Champions League and are now set to face Al Ahly in the final next week.

However, social media users are sharing contrasting remarks on the new appointment and Briefly News takes a look.

Chippa United have officially welcomed Gavin Hunt as their new coach. Image: @ChippaUnitedFC/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@ThaboM_RSA said:

“He must have been very desperate yoh.”

@MboJunior999 said:

“Counting months he will last there, haha.”

@BaMpitsaShupes said:

“Someone please warn Chippa United in Afrikaans. Gavin Hunt hahaha.”

@FikileMlisana said:

“Please give him time.”

@BrianMP1427 said:

“There goes Gavin Hunt's respect and dignity when it comes to football and his CV, not every job is there for taking, sometimes we need to decline the offer for the sake of respect and dignity.”

@IamMahlodi said:

“But it's not about hunger, it's about doing what he loves, something money cannot buy.”

@Sir_Dupry said:

“Gavin doesn't look happy, it reminds me when he was announced at Chiefs. Be warned.”

@Thsepi_11_ said:

“Let's all bet how long he will last... I say within the first 10 games he will be fired.”

Kaizer Chiefs keeper Itumeleng Khune shares sweet family photo

In other football news, Briefly News ran a story that Kaizer Chiefs are currently on camp as they prepare for their CAF Champions League final against Al Ahly next week and goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune says he will miss his lovely family.

Khune uploaded a beautiful snap on Twitter, he captioned it by saying he will miss the Khunes but he will have to focus on helping the Soweto giants win the clash against the Red Devils.

Itu posted a photo with his wife, Siphelele Makhunga, and their two children. The South African football fraternity has reacted as predicted with much positivity.

Source: Briefly.co.za