Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune says he will miss his lovely family as he is currently on camp training with the club

Khune and Chiefs are preparing to face Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League final and the veteran says he will miss his wife Siphelele Makhunga and kids

The Soweto giants are scheduled to face the Red Devils in Morocco on 17 July as they look to bag their first continental title

Kaizer Chiefs are currently on camp as they prepare for their CAF Champions League final against Al Ahly next week and goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune says he will miss his lovely family.

Khune uploaded a beautiful snap on Twitter, he captioned it by saying he will miss the Khunes but he will have to focus on helping the Soweto giants win the clash against the Red Devils.

Itu posted a photo with his wife, Siphelele Makhunga, and their two children. The South African football fraternity has reacted as predicted with much positivity.

As he is focusing on the CAF Champions League final, Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune says he will miss his family. Image: @IIKhune_32_16/Twitter

The post reads:

Kaizer Chiefs and Itumeleng Khune getting ready for CAF Champions League final

Amakhosi will be hoisting the South African flag next week when they travel to Morocco for the final. The match against coach Pitso Mosimane’s troops will be staged at Stade Mohammed V at 9pm on 17 July.

With the Soweto giants having defeated Wydad Casablanca in the previous stage, they are not touted as favourites but the Mzansi club can stun the former Mamelodi Sundowns boss.

Khune and a number of experienced players such as Bernard Parker, Erick Mathoho as well as Willard Katsande are all expected to play a massive leadership role to ensure they emerge as victors.

Willard Katsande discusses the Kaizer Chiefs match against Al Ahly

Looking at other sports news, Briefly News reported that Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande says they are enjoying the underdog tag put on their heads heading to the CAF Champions League final.

The veteran midfielder has reflected on their continental run so far. The Zimbabwean international was speaking after reaching the final, they beat Wydad Casablanca 1-0 on aggregate to set up a final against Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly.

Katsande is of the view that nobody gave the Soweto giants a chance and he is pleased they have defied the odds despite going through a rough patch in their domestic campaign.

