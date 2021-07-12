Haibo: Letoya Makhene Accused of Owing Cab Drivers Money in Dramatic Video

Letoya Makhene-Pulumo allegedly owes a lot of Bolt drivers in Randfontein money after riding on credit and failing to pay them

The furious drivers gathered outside her house in the area to demand their money from the Generations: The Legacy star on Sunday, 11 July

According to a woman who spoke in a trending clip, the star also owes her house helper her salary and Letoya did not come out of her house to address the drivers

Letoya Makhene-Pulumo allegedly owes a lot of Bolt drivers money. The actress plays the role of Tshidi in Generations: The Legacy.

A video doing the rounds on social media shows Bolt vehicles parked outside her home in Randfontein. The drivers were at the celebs home to demand their cash. She allegedly owes them about R5 000, according to a woman who speaks in the clip.

Video shows that actress Letoya Makhene allegedly owes Bolt drivers money. Image: @letoyamakhenep

Source: Instagram

The video was shared on Twitter on Sunday, 11 July by tweep @10GEE_Khumi. In the clip, the woman says all the drivers are from Randfontein. She claimed even Letoya Makhene's housekeeper said she has not been paid her salary.

Tweeps took to @10GEE_Khumi's comment section to share their thoughts on her post. Check out some of their comments below:

@sup3rmaximo said:

"So her ancestors couldn't warn her of this? BOLT must take her to small claims."

@NN_Motloung wrote:

"This is true it happened to a friend of mine who was a Bolt driver. These so called celebrities ask these guys to transport them and they will pay a set monthly fee, once the money is due the poor drivers are blocked."

@joy_zelda commented:

"While she and so called wife/husband act rich."

@JLeansing said:

"Riding on credit and failing to pay. Using celebrity status has short legs."

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Letoya Makhene could not be more grateful for her partner, Lebo Keswa. These two have quickly become a Mzansi celeb couple favourite. Having gone through a lot together and never feeling alone, Letoya took the time to show Lebo some love on social media. Letoya never misses an opportunity to appreciate her bae.

Sharing the cutest snap of her and Lebo in matching outfits, Letoya thanked her partner for everything that Lebo is and for accepting her for everything that she is.

Wowed by the sweet words Letoya wrote to Lebo, fans took to the comment section to commend the two on their love. Letoya and Lebo are #BaeGoals.

