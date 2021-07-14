Halala: Thuso Mbedu's 'The Underground Railroad' Bags 7 Emmy Nominations

The epic series The Underground Railroad has received a whopping seven nominations at this year's Emmy Awards

Mzansi actress Thuso Mbedu and her cast-mates have been applauded for delivering powerful performances in the epic US series

The show's fans took to social media to congratulate Thuso, her mates and the crew for doing a great job in The Underground Railroad

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Thuso Mbedu's moving series The Underground Railroad has bagged seven nominations at this year's Emmy Awards. The cast and crew of the epic show have been applauded for the epic work they put in the touching series directed by Barry Jenkins.

Thuso Mbedu's 'The Underground Railroad' has bagged 7 Emmy nominations. Image: @thuso.mbedu

Source: Instagram

The show's producers took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to let their fans know about the amazing news. The series' PR team wrote:

"Congratulations to the amazing cast and crew of #TheUndergroundRailroad on their 7 #Emmys nominations!"

The fans of the series took to its comment section to congratulate the cast and crew for doing a stellar job. Check out some of the comments below:

@Hluvukanii said:

"I'm extremely shocked that Thuso Mbedu is not nominated for the Best Lead Actress for Limited Series. Unbelievable!!!"

@Khotso_brands wrote:

"This is beautiful and inspiring. Big ups Thuso and cast... Shine sister, you're setting dreams for little boys and girls in Mzansi."

@Aaaaaaavaaaa commented:

"So we'll deserved, such an amazing series. I watched it 2x. Both the acting and storytelling were incredible. I look forward to watching the stories everyone associated with this project gets to be apart of in the future. EVERY. SINGLE. PERSON. INVOLVED. Thank you @AmazonStudios."

@sharonfkay added:

"Well deserved."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Thuso Mbedu gushes about working with Barry Jenkins

In related news, Briefly News reported that Thuso Mbedu took to social media to gush about working with award-winning international director Barry Jenkins. The actress worked with the US director on the set of Amazon Prime series The Underground Railroad.

Thuso took to Instagram and shared that many people had asked her what it was like working with the Oscar award-winning Jenkins. She then responded with a lengthy answer to the question on everyone's lips. Along with snaps and vids of Jenkins she took while on set, Thuso said:

"Working with Barry was amazing. It was one of the easiest things I've done. He makes it easy, man."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za